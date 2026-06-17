Results Score Australia vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Voll Georgiabatsman
|45
|32
|6
|1
|140.63
|Perry Ellyseall rounder
|19
|15
|2
|0
|126.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Akter Marufabowler
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Khatun Sultanabowler
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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9.3
2
Full, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
9.2
1
On a good length, outside off once again. Voll gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run through point.
9.1
1
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Perry gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.