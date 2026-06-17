Results Score Australia vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
AUS
AUS

78

BAN
BAN

77

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Voll Georgiabatsman453261140.63
Perry Ellyseall rounder191520126.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Akter Marufabowler40281700
Khatun Sultanabowler201507.500

Latest Highlights

9.3
2

Full, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

9.2
1

On a good length, outside off once again. Voll gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

9.1
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Perry gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

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