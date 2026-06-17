Match details Australia vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Australia won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Australia Squad
|Players
|Mooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Perry Ellyse, Harris Grace, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, King Alana, Garth Kim, Schutt Megan
|Bench
|Gardner Ashleigh, Hamilton Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia
Bangladesh Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Headingley Stadium
|City
|Leeds
|Capacity
|21062
|Ends
|Kirkstall Lane End
|Hosts to
|Football Stand End