Match details Australia vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
AUS
AUS

78

BAN
BAN

77

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Australia won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersMooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Perry Ellyse, Harris Grace, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, King Alana, Garth Kim, Schutt Megan
BenchGardner Ashleigh, Hamilton Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersDola Dilara Akter, Ferdous Juairiya, Akhter Supta Sharmin, Sultana Joty Nigar, Mostari Sobhana, Akter Shorna, Moni Ritu, Akter Nahida, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Akter Marufa
BenchKhatun Sultana, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Nehar Taj, Trisha Fariha Islam

Venue Guide

StadiumHeadingley Stadium
CityLeeds
Capacity21062
EndsKirkstall Lane End
Hosts toFootball Stand End