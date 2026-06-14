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International career

Sharmin Akhter Supta, born on December 31, 1995, in Bangladesh, is a right-handed top-order batter for the national women’s cricket team. She began her international journey during the early years of Bangladesh women’s cricket and became one of the first players to represent the country after it gained official ODI status.

2011: Made her Women’s One Day International debut on November 26 against Ireland at Savar. She became one of the first cricketers to play an official WODI for Bangladesh.

2012: Played her first Women’s T20 International on August 28 in Dublin against Ireland. These matches were part of Bangladesh’s first-ever T20I series and helped introduce the team to global competition.

2011–2013: Established herself as a composed batter capable of holding the innings together against stronger sides.

2018: Returned to the national team after several years and was selected for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, marking her comeback at the highest level.

2021: On November 23 in Harare, during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, she scored 130 not out against the United States. Although the match was not classified as an official WODI, her innings became the first-ever century by a Bangladeshi woman in international List-A cricket and remains a milestone in team history.

2022: Represented Bangladesh in the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur and later that year played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, the first such event for Bangladesh. She took an opening role and contributed to matches against several world-leading sides.

2023: Continued as a steady ODI performer and strengthened her place in the batting lineup with regular starts and solid partnerships.

2024: Regained top form in the home ODI series against Ireland. On November 27, she scored 96 runs and won the Player of the Match award, then added 43 and 72 in the following games, leading Bangladesh to a 3–0 series win. By the end of the year, she had recorded five ODI half-centuries.

2025: Rejoined the T20I setup during the January tour of the West Indies, appearing in both formats. Later, she was part of Bangladesh’s squad at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held in India. She featured in key matches against Australia on October 16 and Sri Lanka on October 20.

By late 2025, Sharmin Akhter Supta had built a career spanning almost fifteen years. She participated in multiple ICC global tournaments, including the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup and the 2022 and 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cups.

Leagues Participation

Sharmin Akhter has not taken part in any major franchise or overseas women’s cricket leagues.

Domestic career

Sharmin Akhter Supta began her domestic cricket journey with Dhaka Division Women in the 2009–10 season, which was the start of her progress through Bangladesh’s growing women’s cricket structure. She stayed with Dhaka for two seasons, then moved to Rangpur Division Women's in 2012–13, where she performed in the national one-day league. After a short break, she returned to Dhaka Division in 2017 and later played again for Rangpur Division in the 2017–18 season in both 50-over and T20 formats.

In 2022, she joined Barisal Division Women's in the national women’s T20 competition. That year, she also appeared for the Trailblazers in India’s Women’s T20 Challenge under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana.

Later, she became a key player in the Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League, the leading zonal competition featuring both one-day and multi-day formats. She first represented the Northern Zone around the 2021–22 season, linked with the Rajshahi and Rangpur regions, before joining the East Zone by 2024–25. In December 2024, she scored 88 runs in a three-day first-class match against South Zone.

Records and achievements

Sharmin Akhter Supta has played a vital part in the development of Bangladesh women’s cricket.

First Bangladeshi woman to score a century in international cricket (List-A level) with 130 not out against the United States during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare, Zimbabwe (23 November 2021).

Represented Bangladesh in the country’s first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup held in New Zealand (2022).

Took part in three ICC global tournaments: Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 (West Indies), Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (New Zealand), and Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India).

Scored 96 and 72 runs in the home ODI series against Ireland (November–December 2024), winning two consecutive Player of the Match awards and contributing to a 3–0 series victory.

Member of the Bangladesh team that won the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup in Malaysia, the country’s first major international title in women’s cricket.

Represented the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge (India, 2022), becoming one of the few Bangladeshi players to feature in an Indian franchise event before the launch of the Women’s Premier League.

Scored 88 runs for East Zone in the Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League 2024–25, one of the highest individual scores in the tournament’s opening round.

Recorded over 70 international appearances across ODIs and T20Is between 2011 and 2025, confirming her as one of the longest-serving players in Bangladesh’s women’s national team.

Recognized for her technical control and leadership, she continues to mentor younger batters in teams such as Northern Zone and East Zone in the WBCL.

Personal life

Sharmin Akhter Supta maintains a private lifestyle, rarely sharing details beyond her cricket career.

Finance

Official figures on Supta’s personal earnings are not available. The Bangladesh Cricket Board contract list for the period between October 2024 and June 2025 shows that Grade A players receive 120,000 BDT per month, Grade B players 100,000 BDT, Grade C players 70,000 BDT, and Grade D players 60,000 BDT, along with match and series bonuses.

Family

There are no confirmed details about Supta’s marital status, parents, or children.

Scandals

Supta has never been linked to any off-field controversies or disciplinary issues.

Fans

Her growing popularity reflects the rise of women’s cricket in Bangladesh. On Facebook, a page under her name, “Sharmin Akter Supta”, has around 158,000 followers, with regular updates about tournaments and highlights from 2024-2025. On Instagram, her public profile has about 4,600 followers and includes match photos and short clips.