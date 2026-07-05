17.2 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gardner gets on the front foot and swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

17.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for two runs down the ground. Tidy fielding by Capsey prevents a certain boundary.

16.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry goes back and flicks a glance

16.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gardner goes back and guides a glance on the on side for a single run.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Perry gets forward and drives behind point for a run.

16.3 . Smith pitches one up, on line once more. Perry gets on the front foot and lifts a drive. Umpire JM Williams gives Perry out, however the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

16.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Perry moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

16.1 . Smith pitches one up, on line once more. Perry gets on the front foot and lifts a drive. Umpire JM Williams gives Perry out, however the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

15.6 W OUT! LBW. Over the wicket to Mooney, pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mooney. She shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. ENGLAND appeal for LBW, however umpire Rathi says not out. ENGLAND call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Mooney is given out.

15.5 1 Ecclestone comes around the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Perry advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mooney backs away and flicks for a run.

15.3 . Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Mooney steps back and plays a square cut

15.2 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

15.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Perry goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a glance

14.6 1 Dean comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Perry gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

14.5 4 And another! Full ball, outside off again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

14.4 1 Good length from Dean, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney creates room and cuts for a run.

14.4 1w Wide. Dean pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

14.3 . CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mooney. She steps back and guides a mediocre cut. A real run out chance but AUSTRALIA survive the attempt from Smith's throw.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Perry gets on the front foot and edges for one run back through point.

14.1 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump again. Perry pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

13.6 . On a good length, outside leg once again. Mooney creates room and plays a pull behind square.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

13.4 . On a good line and length. Mooney creates room and drives. Kemp might have got a finger on it at the bowlers end. ENGLAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

13.3 4 And again! Kemp pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Mooney. She creates room and edges back behind square for four runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kemp, pitching outside off stump again. Mooney creates space and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mooney. She steps back and glances back behind square.

12.6 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield creates room but misses while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Litchfield is bowled

12.5 2 Litchfield brings up her fifty! Dean pitches one up, outside off stump. Litchfield creates room and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Litchfield moves down the pitch and defends

12.3 . On a good line and length from Dean. Litchfield pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. ENGLAND appeal, however umpire JM Williams is unmoved.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

12.2 . Good length from Dean, pitching near leg stump and angling across Litchfield. She advances and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Mooney brings up her 50! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and finesses a glance on the off side for a single run.

11.6 . Good length from Ecclestone, outside off. Litchfield gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

11.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield creates space but misses while trying a reverse sweep

11.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mooney gets forward and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mooney gets forward and glances

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mooney gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

11.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

10.6 . Good length from Smith, outside off. Litchfield pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! 50 for Litchfield with a maximum! Full ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield backs away and reverse sweeps back behind point for a half dozen runs.

10.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.3 . Good length from Smith, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mooney rocks back and plays a late cut

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and plays a square cut for a run.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mooney advances and drives for one run through the on side field.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mooney steps away and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full, on line. Litchfield steps away and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

9.4 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Litchfield. She moves onto the front foot and tucks a poor glance on the on side.

9.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the front foot and skies a pull for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mooney creates room and pulls for 1 run.

8.6 1 CHANCE! Good length from Gibson, outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but ENGLAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

8.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.4 1 Gibson pitches one up, on a good line. Litchfield gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Litchfield gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Litchfield gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

7.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

7.4 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Litchfield. She gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep for four runs behind square. ENGLAND appeal, however umpire Rathi gives Litchfield not out.

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield pushes forward and drives

7.2 1 Full, outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for one run.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield rocks back and glances for a run on the on side.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Litchfield goes back and glances for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Mooney rocks back and glances for a run through the on side field.

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Kemp. Litchfield gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for 1 run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Kemp. Mooney gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

6.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull for 2 runs behind square.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney advances and glances through the on side field for a run.

5.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mooney. She steps back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Good length from Smith, pitching on leg and angled across Litchfield. She goes back and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

5.3 . Smith comes around the wicket to Litchfield. Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield goes back and plays a cut

5.2 . Smith now coming around the wicket. Good length from Smith, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep. ENGLAND appeal, but umpire Rathi says not out.

5.1 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Mooney backs away and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

4.6 . On a good line and length from Dean. Litchfield advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Good line and length from Dean. Litchfield creates room and punches a drive

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off. Litchfield creates space and plays a shaky late cut

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Litchfield gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

4.1 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances down the pitch and eases a drive

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mooney goes back and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

3.6 2w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Litchfield steps back and misses while attempting to play a pull, but it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for two wides. The ball is misfielded by AE Jones.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Bell. Mooney steps back and cuts for a run.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mooney creates space and drives over the on side field for four runs.

3.3 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mooney moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a glance

3.2 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mooney advances and drives for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Litchfield goes back and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for one run.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield creates room and pulls for 1 run.

2.4 . Good line and length. Litchfield gets on the front foot and flicks a glance

2.3 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Gibson costing ENGLAND three runs.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Litchfield gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the on side.

2.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Mooney creates room and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

1.7 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

1.6 W OUT! Bell breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Voll pushes forward and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

1.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Voll takes advantage. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 nb No ball. Yorker, outside off stump once more. Voll backs away but decides to let it pass through to the keeper, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes, as a result of the mediocre delivery from Bell.

1.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Mooney moves onto the front foot and slices a late cut for a run.

1.2 . CHANCE! Good length, outside leg and angling across. Mooney steps back but swings and misses while trying a glance. There's an attempt at a run out from Bell's throw.

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Mooney backs away but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.6 1 Good line and length from Dean. Mooney creates room and slices a late cut for a run back behind point. Tidy fielding by Smith prevents a boundary.

0.5 . On a good line and length. Mooney moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

0.4 . Length ball, outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and cuts square

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Voll shuffles down the pitch and guides a glance on the on side for a single run.

0.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Voll gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

19.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Kemp rocks back and pulls for a single run.

19.5 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

19.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

19.3 1 Good length from Molineux, pitching on leg and angling across. NR Sciver-Brunt shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

19.2 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt creates room and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

19.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run past the bowler.

18.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and defends

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

18.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.

18.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kemp. She gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

18.1 1 On a good length, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt creates room and plays a pull for a run.

17.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt steps back and plays a pull for one run.

17.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Kemp steps back and punches a drive for one run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Gardner, outside off stump. Kemp creates space and plays a pull for four runs.

17.3 1lb CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across NR Sciver-Brunt. She advances but misses while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye. A run out chance but ENGLAND survive the attempt from Mooney's throw.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

17.1 1 50 comes up for NR Sciver-Brunt! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

16.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.5 1 Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and drives for a single run.

16.2 . Yorker, outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Garth. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and glances for one run.

16.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and glances for one run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Kemp advances and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

15.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Kemp moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

15.3 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off once more. Kemp creates room and drives

15.2 1 Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt backs away and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

14.6 1 On a good length, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt steps back and plays a flick for a single run.

14.5 1 Good line and length from Sutherland. Kemp creates space and eases a drive for one run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sutherland. Kemp gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Good length from Sutherland, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt steps back and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kemp moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Kemp pushes forward and pulls back behind square for four runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp steps back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

13.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

13.4 1 Gardner pitches one up, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

13.3 2 Gardner comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp creates space and flicks for a couple of runs.

13.2 1 On a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and pulls for a run.

13.1 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She gets on the front foot and edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt steps away and plays a sloppy paddle behind square for a single run.

12.5 . Hamilton now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kemp backs away and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

12.3 4 And again! Hamilton pitches one up, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

12.2 2 Hamilton now coming over the wicket to Kemp. Good line and length from Hamilton. Kemp goes back and outside edges for a pair of runs through point.

12.1 1 Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

11.6 . Full, on a good line. Kemp rocks back and defends

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

11.5 1w Wide. Outside leg and angled far across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.4 1 Good length from Wareham, on leg stump and angled across Kemp. She creates room and pulls back behind square for a run.

11.3 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She backs away and is struck on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

11.2 . Full ball, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and defends

11.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt creates room and punches a drive straight down the ground for a pair of runs. Tidy fielding by Sutherland results in a boundary being saved.

10.6 . Keeper moves back from the stumps. Pitched up, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

10.5 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Garth. Knight gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. Umpire Rathi gives Knight out LBW, but Knight signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Knight is given out.

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a pull

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1 On a good line and length again. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and plays a flick for a run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Knight goes back and tucks a glance for a run behind square.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Knight advances and flicks a glance down the ground for 1 run.

9.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Molineux pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Capsey creates room but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Capsey creates room and plays a scoop for a pair of runs behind square.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Capsey. She creates space, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, however umpire JM Williams gives Capsey not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

9.1 1 Good length, outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves down the pitch and glances for 1 run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey advances down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

8.5 . Good length from Gardner, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Capsey moves onto the front foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a sweep behind square.

8.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump once more. Capsey advances down the pitch and plays a flick for six runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt advances down the pitch and glances for a run through the off side.

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Capsey gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Capsey advances and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

7.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive

7.5 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching on a good line.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt steps away and finesses a glance for 1 run on the on side. Good work in the field by Gardner results in 1 run being saved.

7.3 1lb On a good length, on leg stump. Capsey pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt steps away and plays a pull for a single run.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Sutherland. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and glances sloppily

6.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Capsey creates room but misses while attempting a pull

6.5 . Good line and length from Wareham. Capsey moves onto the front foot and defends

6.4 1 Wareham pitches one up, on line. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and tucks a glance for a run on the on side.

6.3 . Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives

6.2 2 On a good line and length from Wareham. NR Sciver-Brunt creates room and paddles for a pair of runs back behind square.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

5.6 1 Full, outside off once again. Capsey gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

5.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and slices a late cut back behind point for a run.

5.4 1 CHANCE! Free hit. Hamilton comes around the wicket to Capsey. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey backs away and pulls for one run. A great run out chance but ENGLAND survive the attempt from Gardner's throw.

5.4 nb No ball. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Capsey gets on the front foot but watches that one pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

5.3 1 Good length, outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and glances on the on side for 1 run.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Capsey goes back and plays a late cut for a run.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Capsey gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Capsey gets forward and glances behind point for a run.

4.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, on leg stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a leg glance back behind square. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Wyatt-Hodge has to go.

4.4 1lb Back of a length from Sutherland, on line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square on the on side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Free hit. Good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

4.3 nb No ball. Full, on a good line once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run on the off side.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt advances down the pitch and lofts a flick for a run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and flicks for four runs back behind square.

3.6 . Molineux comes around the wicket to Wyatt-Hodge. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

3.5 . Back of a length from Molineux, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

3.4 1 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt advances down the pitch and outside edges for a single run. A great run out chance but ENGLAND survive the attempt from Voll's throw.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt creates space and plays a cut

3.2 1 Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge creates space and cuts for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.6 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Full ball, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and defends

2.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Sutherland costing one run.

2.3 . Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and defends

2.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and late cuts for 1 run behind point.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.5 . Full ball, on a good line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and defends

1.4 . On a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. AE Jones gets on the front foot but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

0.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run. Good work in the field by Molineux results in a run being saved.

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a late cut back behind point for a single run.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and inside edges. The ball is misfielded by Mooney.

0.3 1 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off again. AE Jones pushes forward and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.