Match details England vs Australia T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 05.07.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

150

AUS
AUS

153

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Australia won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Lord's, St John's Wood, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy

Australia Squad

PlayersVoll Georgia, Mooney Beth, Litchfield Phoebe, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
BenchHarris Grace, King Alana, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan

Venue Guide

StadiumLord's
CitySt John's Wood
Capacity28000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNursery End