Squads England vs Australia T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Harris Grace
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
King Alana
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Schutt Megan
bowler