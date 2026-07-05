Squads England vs Australia T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 05.07.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

150

AUS
AUS

153

Playing

ENG
ENG
AUS
AUS
First TeamSecond Team
Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Bench

ENG
ENG
AUS
AUS
First TeamSecond Team
Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Harris Grace

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler