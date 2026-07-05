Results Score England vs Australia T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 05.07.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

150

AUS
AUS

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Mooney Bethwicket keeper6449100130.61
Litchfield Phoebebatsman483562137.14
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Smith Linseybowler403007.500
Dean Charlieall rounder40281720

Latest Highlights

17.2
5w

Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gardner gets on the front foot and swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

17.1
2

Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for two runs down the ground. Tidy fielding by Capsey prevents a certain boundary.

16.6
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry goes back and flicks a glance

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