Results Score England vs Australia T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mooney Bethwicket keeper
|64
|49
|10
|0
|130.61
|Litchfield Phoebebatsman
|48
|35
|6
|2
|137.14
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Smith Linseybowler
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.5
|0
|0
|Dean Charlieall rounder
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.2
5w
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gardner gets on the front foot and swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
17.1
2
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for two runs down the ground. Tidy fielding by Capsey prevents a certain boundary.
16.6
.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry goes back and flicks a glance