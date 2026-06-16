17.4 1w Wide. Pitching on leg and angled across. Dean moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick

17.3 1 On a good line and length. Gibson moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Gibson gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

17.1 2 Full, outside off. Gibson rocks back and lifts a cut for 2 runs behind point.

16.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Dean pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

16.5 . Full ball, on line. Dean gets forward and defends

16.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean rocks back and drives

16.3 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field. Kemp is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Maguire and Hunter.

16.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gibson pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive. The glovework by Hunter is terrific. Ireland Women appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely.

16.1 . Good length from Murray, outside off stump again. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and plays a cut behind point for a run.

15.5 W FOUR! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Stokell costing two runs.

15.4 . Good length from A Tector, outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for one run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

15.1 . Good length from A Tector, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and drives

14.6 . Maguire now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

14.5 1 Maguire comes around the wicket to NR Sciver-Brunt. Full toss, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

14.4 2 Maguire pitches one up, on leg stump. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a pair of runs.

14.3 1 Maguire pitches one up, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and drives for one run.

14.2 . Maguire now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off once again. Kemp gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

14.1 1 Full toss, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and pulls for a single run.

13.6 . Full, on a good line again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and defends

13.5 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on a good line. Knight advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. Ireland Women appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. Ireland Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Knight is given out.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

13.3 . Prendergast pitches one up, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

13.2 2 On a good line and length from Prendergast. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and flicks for two runs.

13.1 1 Good length, on leg stump. Knight goes back and flicks for one run behind square.

12.6 1 Good length from Maguire, outside off stump. Knight goes back and drives for a single run back through point.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.4 . Pitched up, on line. Knight gets forward and flicks

12.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

12.2 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across NR Sciver-Brunt. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

12.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Knight gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

11.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Knight gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and drives for one run through point.

11.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt shuffles down the pitch and defends back behind square for 2 runs.

11.3 . Good line and length once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and defends

11.2 1 On a good line and length from A Tector again. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.1 2 Good line and length from A Tector. Knight moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

11.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Knight gets on the front foot and flicks

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run behind point on the off side.

10.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Knight backs away and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side field.

10.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.3 1 Good length from Kelly, on leg stump and angled across. Knight pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.2 1 Good length from Kelly, outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and drives behind point for one run.

10.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and punches a drive through point on the off side.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and pulls behind square for a run.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Knight rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run behind point.

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Knight gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Good length from Dalzell, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and drives through point on the off side for one run.

9.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives for two runs on the on side. The ball is misfielded by Prendergast costing Ireland Women a single run.

9.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop

8.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Knight moves onto the back foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run back behind point.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

8.3 . Good length from Murray, pitching outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and pulls down the ground.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run behind point on the off side.

8.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Little.

7.6 2 On a good line and length once again. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and plays a flick behind square for 2 runs.

7.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Knight pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Dalzell. Knight goes back and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run behind point.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.6 3 Full ball, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and pulls for 3 runs. Terrific fielding by A Tector saves a certain boundary.

6.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Knight rocks back and flicks for a run.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot but watches it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Knight gets forward and defends through the on side field.

5.5 . On a good line and length from Prendergast once again. Knight moves onto the back foot and defends

5.4 W OUT! Prendergast gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line again. Capsey moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump once more. Capsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Capsey pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and drives behind point for 1 run.

4.6 1 Maguire pitches one up, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and defends through the on side field for a single run.

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives

4.4 1 Maguire pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

4.2 1 Maguire pitches one up, on line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Maguire, outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets forward and drives, but is caught by Lewis on the off side.

3.6 1lb Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off. AE Jones goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.5 . Pitched up, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run back behind point.

3.1 1 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump once again. AE Jones pushes forward and lofts a scoop back behind square for one run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hunter.

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

2.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

2.2 2 Good length, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

2.1 1 Good length from Kelly, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field. Sloppy fielding by Maguire allows the batters to scamper through for a single overthrow.

1.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. AE Jones pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.5 1 Good length from Prendergast, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

1.4 . Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling loosely across Wyatt-Hodge and down the leg side.

1.3 . Good line and length from Prendergast. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and defends

1.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and late cuts

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

0.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge advances and pulls for a single run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Prendergast costing Ireland Women three runs.

0.4 . On a good line and length once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and defends

0.3 . On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

0.2 . On a good line and length once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.1 1 On a good line and length from Maguire. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

19.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off stump again. Little rocks back and skies a pull back behind square for four runs.

19.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Bell, outside off again. Little steps away and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

19.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Little moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

19.3 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Little goes back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Smith costing England Women 2 runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Little advances and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Maguire moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Little rocks back and flicks behind square.

18.5 1b On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Maguire moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one bye.

18.4 W OUT! Ecclestone gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Murray moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Capsey down the ground.

18.3 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Little pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Murray moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

17.6 1 Full, on line again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

17.5 1 Smith pitches one up, on a good line once more. Little pushes forward and skies a sweep for one run.

17.4 . Smith pitches one up, on line. Little moves onto the back foot and drives

17.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

17.2 1 Good length, outside off. Little gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

17.1 1 Good line and length from Smith once again. Kelly gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

16.6 . On a good line and length. Little rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

16.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kelly pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Little pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kelly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run. The ball is misfielded by NR Sciver-Brunt costing England Women a single run.

16.2 . Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Little gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.6 . DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by AE Jones.

15.5 2 Back of a length from Bell, outside off once again. Kelly gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 2 runs on the leg side.

15.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kelly rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Little moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Little gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.6 W OUT! LBW. Full, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and Paul has to go

14.5 . Good line and length. Paul gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point.

14.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Paul goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

14.3 . CHANCE! Dean pitches one up, on line. Paul moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a unknown. There's an attempt at a run out from AE Jones's throw. England Women appeal, however the umpire deems the batter has made their ground.

14.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Paul pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

14.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Paul goes back and punches a drive back through point.

13.6 W OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. A Tector moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by NR Sciver-Brunt down the ground.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. A Tector moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Paul moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

13.3 4 On a good length, outside leg once more. Paul gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, and the ball rolls away for four byes, due to the bad delivery by Gibson.

13.2 . On a good line and length. Paul goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. England Women appeal, however umpire VG Rathi gives Paul not out.

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off. A Tector goes back and drives behind point on the off side for a run.

12.6 1 Smith now coming around the wicket. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. A Tector moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

12.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Paul pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for a single run.

12.4 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside leg stump once more. A Tector rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

12.3 1 Good length from Smith, outside off again. Paul gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.2 . Smith now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Paul. She gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. A Tector gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. A Tector goes back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Paul gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

11.4 . Good line and length once more. Paul rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Paul rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

11.1 . Good line and length from Kemp. Paul gets forward and defends

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. A Tector gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

10.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. A Tector gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

10.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. A Tector advances down the pitch and drives

10.4 . On a good line and length. A Tector goes back and defends

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. A Tector gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.2 1 Good line and length. Paul goes back and eases a drive for one run back behind point.

10.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Paul gets forward and drives

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. A Tector goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

9.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. A Tector rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.4 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump once again. A Tector moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

9.3 W OUT! Gibson breaks through! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump once again. Prendergast goes back and edges, the ball gets through, and Prendergast is bowled

9.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length from Gibson. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends back behind point.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

8.6 . On a good line and length. Paul gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot through the on side field.

8.5 W OUT! Ecclestone gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Stokell moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, AE Jones gathers, whips the bails off, and Stokell has to go

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Prendergast advances and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

8.3 . Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Ecclestone. Stokell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through point. The ball is misfielded by Wyatt-Hodge costing 1 run.

8.1 1 Good line and length from Ecclestone. Prendergast gets on the back foot and defends on the off side for 1 run.

7.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Stokell moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by NR Sciver-Brunt costing England Women a run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Kemp, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Stokell steps away and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded by Smith costing England Women a pair of runs.

7.4 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across Stokell. She gets forward and eases a drive

7.3 . Pitched up, on line. Stokell pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Stokell rocks back and pulls

7.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Prendergast. She gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Dean. Stokell gets on the front foot and defends

6.5 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stokell advances and plays a flick

6.4 . Good line and length. Stokell rocks back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

6.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Prendergast gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a run.

6.2 . Good length, outside off. Prendergast goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Prendergast goes back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

5.6 2 Full ball, on a good line. Stokell gets on the front foot and paddles for a couple of runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Prendergast creates room and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.

5.4 . Full, outside off. Prendergast rocks back and cuts back behind point.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Ecclestone, outside off. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.

5.2 2 Good line and length from Ecclestone. Prendergast gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs behind point.

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

4.6 . Good line and length. Stokell moves onto the front foot and defends back behind square.

4.5 . Good length, outside off. Stokell gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Stokell pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off once more. Dalzell gets forward and drives, but is caught by Kemp on the off side.

4.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Dalzell gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dalzell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dalzell moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Dalzell shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for 1 run.

3.3 1 Good length from Smith, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dalzell rocks back and flicks for a run.

3.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dalzell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 Full, outside off stump again. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run back behind point.

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Prendergast goes back and defends behind point on the off side for a run.

2.5 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off again. Lewis pushes forward and lifts a sweep, but is caught by Knight back behind square.

2.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Dalzell gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind point on the off side.

2.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

2.3 . Good line and length from Bell once more. Dalzell moves onto the front foot and flicks

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Dalzell moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

2.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dalzell moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

1.6 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Hunter gets forward and plays a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Dalzell gets on the back foot and skies a pull down the ground for 1 run.

1.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Dalzell gets forward and punches a drive

1.3 . Good length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. Dalzell rocks back and drives on the off side.

1.2 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Hunter gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

1.1 . Full, on a good line. Hunter gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

0.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Dalzell gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dalzell gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dalzell moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side.

0.3 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off again. Dalzell gets on the back foot but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

0.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Hunter gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.