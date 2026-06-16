Match details England vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|England won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Wyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
|Bench
|Coleman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy
Ireland Squad
|Players
|Hunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Kelly Arlene, Murray Cara, Maguire Aimee
|Bench
|Canning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, McBride Lara
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Rose Bowl
|City
|Hampshire
|Capacity
|16500
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Northern End