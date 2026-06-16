Match details England vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
ENG
ENG

119

IRL
IRL

118

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:England won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 16, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Kelly Arlene, Murray Cara, Maguire Aimee
BenchCanning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, McBride Lara

Venue Guide

StadiumRose Bowl
CityHampshire
Capacity16500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNorthern End