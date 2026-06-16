Results Score England vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruthall rounder
|48
|37
|4
|0
|129.73
|Knight Heatherbatsman
|26
|23
|2
|0
|113.04
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Prendergast Orlaall rounder
|4
|0
|18
|2
|4.5
|1
|0
|Maguire Aimeebowler
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.4
1w
Wide. Pitching on leg and angled across. Dean moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick
17.3
1
On a good line and length. Gibson moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
17.2
.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Gibson gets forward but misses while attempting a drive