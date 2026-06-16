Results Score England vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
ENG
ENG

119

IRL
IRL

118

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruthall rounder483740129.73
Knight Heatherbatsman262320113.04
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Prendergast Orlaall rounder401824.510
Maguire Aimeebowler402325.7500

Latest Highlights

17.4
1w

Wide. Pitching on leg and angled across. Dean moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick

17.3
1

On a good line and length. Gibson moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.2
.

Length ball, outside off stump once more. Gibson gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

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