Squads England vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
ENG
ENG

119

IRL
IRL

118

Playing

ENG
ENG
IRL
IRL
First TeamSecond Team
Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Paul Leah

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Tector Alice

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Bench

ENG
ENG
IRL
IRL
First TeamSecond Team
Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Delany Laura

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler