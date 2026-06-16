Squads England vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Paul Leah
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Tector Alice
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Little Louise
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Murray Cara
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Maguire Aimee
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Canning Ava
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Filer Lauren
bowler
Delany Laura
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Dempsey Georgina
bowler