19.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ismail. She rocks back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

19.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.

19.4 . Smith comes around the wicket to de Klerk. Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and inside edges

19.3 1 Smith comes over the wicket to Ismail. Good length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. Ismail moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

19.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk pushes forward and pulls for one run.

19.1 2 Good length from Smith, outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

18.6 W OUT! Bell gets one through! Yorker, on a good line. Khaka moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Khaka is bowled

18.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bell, pitching outside off. Khaka pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull back behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 . On a good line and length. Khaka gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying a flick

18.3 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Bell, pitching outside off again. Jafta goes back and cuts. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Wyatt-Hodge.

18.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Jafta pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.1 . Good length from Bell, outside off again. Jafta gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

17.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

17.5 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone again. Jafta goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

17.4 W OUT! Ecclestone gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Tryon moves onto the front foot and plays a pull, the ball gets through, and Tryon is bowled

17.3 1 Full, on line. De Klerk gets forward and drives for one run.

17.2 . CHANCE! Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field. A run out chance but SOUTH AFRICA survive the attempt from Kemp's throw.

17.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. De Klerk advances and plays a square cut for four runs.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Tryon goes back and plays a pull behind square.

16.5 4 And again! Good length, outside leg and angling across. Tryon pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Smith costing three runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, outside leg and angled across Tryon. She pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

16.3 1 Dean now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside leg and angled across. De Klerk shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run.

16.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump. De Klerk pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

16.1 1 Full, on a good line. Tryon advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.6 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Tryon gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. De Klerk pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. De Klerk gets forward and drives poorly

15.3 1 Good length from Kemp, pitching outside leg and angling across Tryon. She pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

15.2 . Length ball, outside leg. Tryon moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

15.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Tryon gets on the back foot and cuts

14.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Tryon moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

14.4 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the front foot and defends

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Tryon gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

14.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Brits advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by NR Sciver-Brunt on the off side.

14.1 4 FOUR! Brits brings up her 50 in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Brits goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

13.6 W OUT! Bell breaks through! Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Luus moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ecclestone back behind square.

13.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Luus gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

13.4 2 Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump again. Luus moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Brits rocks back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

13.2 1 CHANCE! Bell pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Luus gets forward and drives for one run. A run out chance but SOUTH AFRICA survive the attempt from Dean's throw. That was a difficult chance for Dean.

13.1 . Length ball, outside off. Luus rocks back and cuts

12.6 1 On a good line and length again. Luus gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

12.5 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Brits shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

12.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Brits moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

12.3 1 Good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Luus pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

12.2 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone again. Luus gets on the front foot and defends

12.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Brits gets forward and pulls for one run.

11.6 4 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Luus gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Gibson, pitching outside off again. Brits goes back and cuts square for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 . Back of a length from Gibson, pitching on a good line. Brits advances, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

11.2 1 Back of a length from Gibson, outside off stump once more. Luus moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the off side field for a run.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Luus gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Luus moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Luus gets forward and defends

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Kapp moves down the pitch and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by NR Sciver-Brunt on the off side.

10.3 1 Good line and length. Brits pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run.

10.2 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Brits advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Brits rocks back and plays a shaky pull for one run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kapp moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for one run.

9.4 1 Good length from Kemp, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Brits. She moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Kapp. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Kemp, outside leg once again. Brits moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Brits moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Brits moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run past the bowler.

8.5 1 Good line and length. Kapp goes back and leg glances for one run behind square.

8.4 3 On a good length, outside off. Brits moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for three runs. Tidy work in the field by Smith results in a boundary being saved.

8.3 1 Good length from Ecclestone, outside off. Kapp rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Kapp. She gets on the front foot and defends through the leg side field.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Brits gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg again. Brits rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull for 1 run behind square.

7.5 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Brits pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Kapp goes back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

7.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Knight back behind point.

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Brits. She moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

7.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Dercksen pushes forward and outside edges for a single run on the off side.

6.6 . Full, outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the back foot and guides a glance

6.5 . Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off stump again. Brits moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

6.3 1 Good line and length once more. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

6.2 1 DROPPED! Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dercksen pushes forward and drives over the off side for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dean. Not an easy chance for Dean.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Ecclestone. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

5.6 . Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives

5.5 . Smith pitches one up, outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Ecclestone down the ground.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Smith, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt advances and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

5.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.1 2 Good line and length from Smith. Brits pushes forward and edges for 2 runs back behind point.

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives

4.5 1 Good line and length again. Brits pushes forward and drives for a single run.

4.4 2b Back of a length from Dean, pitching on a good line. Brits gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a glance, and the ball runs away from AE Jones for 2 byes.

4.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and pulls for 1 run.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and square cuts behind point for a single run.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and flicks a bad leg glance

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Brits moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Bell again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

3.1 . Back of a length from Bell, on line. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a leg glance behind square.

2.6 . Good length from Smith, outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

2.5 . Full ball, outside off again. Brits gets forward and eases a shaky drive

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

2.3 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt advances and pulls for one run.

2.2 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off again. Brits moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Brits moves onto the front foot and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

1.5 1 Bell pitches one up, on a good line. Brits moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full, on a good line once more. Brits pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side. Brits goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

1.4 1w Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside off.

1.3 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Brits gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Brits gets forward and leg glances for a pair of runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, on line. Brits rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

0.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Brits rocks back and pulls for a run.

0.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Brits gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 . Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives

0.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Brits rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

0.1 . Good length from Smith, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and slices a square cut

19.6 4 Khaka pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Gibson gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball trickles away from the keeper for 4 byes.

19.5 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gibson moves onto the front foot and outside edges for two runs back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mlaba.

19.4 . Good length from Khaka, outside off. Gibson creates space but misses while trying a cut

19.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

19.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and cuts square

19.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Gibson moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gibson moves onto the back foot and square cuts for a single run.

18.5 2 Good line and length from Mlaba. Gibson rocks back and cuts square for two runs.

18.4 W OUT! Mlaba gets the wicket! Good line and length. Knight advances and drives, but is caught by Wolvaardt

18.3 1b Good line and length from Mlaba. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut, and the ball runs away from Jafta for a single bye.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Brits

18.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

17.6 . De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and drives on the off side.

17.5 1 Yorker, on line again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from de Klerk once again. NR Sciver-Brunt steps back and plays a pull for four runs.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

17.1 1 Good length from de Klerk, outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Knight gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

16.5 4 FOUR! Khaka pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

16.4 6 SIX! Fifty up for Knight by clearing the rope! Full, on line. Knight gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She goes back and pulls for 1 run.

16.2 2 Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs. Good work in the field by Brits saves a certain boundary.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt creates room and punches a sloppy drive through the off side.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

15.3 1 Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.2 1 Ismail pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and lofts a wild drive for a run.

15.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

14.6 . Length ball, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

14.5 1 On a good line and length from Mlaba again. Knight pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Knight moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

14.2 . On a good line and length again. Knight gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

14.1 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Knight moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

13.6 4 FOUR MORE! NR Sciver-Brunt brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Full, pitching on a good line once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 4 runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

13.4 . Yorker, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and slices a cut

13.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

13.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.1 . Full, outside off stump. Knight gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, but umpire JM Williams is unmoved.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Knight advances down the pitch and drives through the on side field for a single run.

12.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Knight gets forward and reverse sweeps

12.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and tucks a leg glance for 2 runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Knight advances and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

12.2 . Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off. Knight rocks back and cuts square

12.1 2 Full, on line once more. Knight gets forward and plays a pull for 2 runs.

11.6 1 Good line and length once again. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.5 . On a good line and length. Knight gets on the front foot and defends

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

11.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Khaka but angled across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

10.5 1 Tryon pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Knight gets on the front foot and glances for a run.

10.4 1 Good length from Tryon, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and pulls for one run.

10.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

10.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once more. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

10.1 . Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and punches a drive

9.6 1 Good line and length from de Klerk. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump again. Knight pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.3 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and drives through the on side field for 2 runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.1 1 Good line and length from de Klerk again. Knight moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Knight gets forward and leg glances for a run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Mlaba comes around the wicket to Knight. Pitched up, on line once again. Knight gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Mlaba comes around the wicket to NR Sciver-Brunt. Length ball, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

8.3 1 Mlaba now coming around the wicket to Knight. Length ball, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a run back behind point.

8.2 1 Mlaba now coming around the wicket to NR Sciver-Brunt. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

8.1 . Full, on line again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a reverse sweep. SOUTH AFRICA appeal for LBW, however NR Sciver-Brunt is given not out. SOUTH AFRICA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

7.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Knight goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 2 Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

7.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Knight gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

7.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and guides a cut for one run.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 1 run behind point.

6.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance back behind square.

6.5 4 And again! Kapp pitches one up, on a good line once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

6.4 1 Yorker, on line. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance behind point for 1 run.

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and leg glances

5.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Knight rocks back and glances for a run behind point.

5.5 1 Ismail pitches one up, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

5.3 . Short, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back but makes no contact while attempting a hook

5.2 . Good line and length once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, however umpire Williams says not out.

4.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Knight gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a run.

4.4 1lb On a good line and length but angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

4.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.2 1w Wide. On a good line but angled far across the batter. Knight gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

4.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Knight gets on the back foot and guides a glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Good length, outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off. Knight gets forward and defends

3.2 W OUT! Ismail traps Capsey in front! Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off once again. Capsey goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, the umpire agrees, and Capsey has to go

3.1 1lb Length ball, outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and tucks a leg glance for 1 leg bye back behind square. SOUTH AFRICA appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. SOUTH AFRICA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

2.5 1 Good line and length from Kapp. Capsey pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for one run.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Capsey moves onto the back foot but lets the ball through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

2.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Capsey goes back but misses while trying a drive

2.2 W OUT! Kapp gets the wicket! Good length, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Wyatt-Hodge has to go

2.1 . Good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.6 1 Good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

1.5 2 Good length, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and glances for two runs behind point. Impressive work in the field by Dercksen saves a boundary.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

1.4 5w Wide. On a good line but angled wildly across Wyatt-Hodge.

1.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

1.1 W OUT! Ismail gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump. AE Jones rocks back and slices a square cut, but is caught by Dercksen

0.6 1 Back of a length from Kapp, outside off stump once again. AE Jones goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and glances through the off side for a single run.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and leg glances for a run behind square.