Results Score England vs South Africa T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 02.07.2026

T20iKennington Oval, London
ENG
ENG

169

RSA
RSA

129

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Brits Tazminbatsman514560113.33
Wolvaardt Laurabatsman171530113.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Smith Linseybowler402516.2500
Ecclestone Sophieall rounder402115.2500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ismail. She rocks back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

19.5
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.

19.4
.

Smith comes around the wicket to de Klerk. Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and inside edges

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