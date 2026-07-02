Results Score England vs South Africa T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 02.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Brits Tazminbatsman
|51
|45
|6
|0
|113.33
|Wolvaardt Laurabatsman
|17
|15
|3
|0
|113.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Smith Linseybowler
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|0
|0
|Ecclestone Sophieall rounder
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ismail. She rocks back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.
19.5
1
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.
19.4
.
Smith comes around the wicket to de Klerk. Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and inside edges