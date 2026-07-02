Match details England vs South Africa T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 02.07.2026

T20iKennington Oval, London
ENG
ENG

169

RSA
RSA

129

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:South Africa won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 02, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Oval, London, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy

South Africa Squad

PlayersWolvaardt Laura, Brits Tazmin, Dercksen Annerie, Luus Sune, Kapp Marizanne, de Klerk Nadine, Tryon Chloe, Jafta Sinalo, Ismail Shabnim, Khaka Ayabonga, Mlaba Nonkululeko
BenchMeso Karabo, Reyneke Kayla, Sekhukhune Tumi Sphindile, van Niekerk Dane

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Oval
CityLondon
Capacity26000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toVauxhall End