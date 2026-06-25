16.5 4 FOUR! Nahida Akter comes over the wicket. Full toss, on a good line again. Sharma rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

16.4 1 CHANCE! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Nahida Akter's throw.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off once again. Kaur moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.1 . Good length from Nahida Akter, outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and drives back through point.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kaur gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

15.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

15.4 W OUT! Ritu Moni breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Rodrigues pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Marufa Akter

15.3 4 And again! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Nahida Akter costing Bangladesh Women 3 runs.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Kaur goes back and flicks for a single run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Kaur gets forward and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

14.5 2 Pitched up, outside off again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for a pair of runs.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

14.3 1 Full ball, on line. Kaur gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the off side.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Rodrigues goes back and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

14.1 1 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and defends for a run through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out from Shorna Akter's throw.

13.6 . On a good line and length. Rodrigues gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep. Bangladesh Women appeal, however Rodrigues is given not out.

13.5 . Yorker, outside off. Rodrigues steps back and eases a drive

13.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Kaur gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.3 . CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Nahida Akter's throw. Bangladesh Women appeal, however the umpire says the batter is not out.

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

13.1 1 Good length from Nahida Akter, outside off stump. Kaur goes back and cuts for one run through point. The ball is misfielded by Marufa Akter costing a single run.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

12.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kaur moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

12.3 1 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Kaur pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.2 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on a good line. Ghosh gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. Umpire KD Cotton gives Ghosh out LBW, but Ghosh signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Ghosh will have to go.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side for a single run.

11.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

11.5 . Length ball, outside off. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghosh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

11.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Ghosh moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.2 1 Good line and length again. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

11.1 W OUT! Ritu Moni gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Rabeya Khan on the off side.

10.6 . Good line and length from Nahida Akter. Ghosh gets on the back foot and defends

10.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Ghosh gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. Umpire Cotton gives Ghosh out LBW, however Ghosh signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

10.4 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump once more. Ghosh gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

10.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Ghosh rocks back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

10.2 . Nahida Akter comes over the wicket. Nahida Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives

10.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Bhatia gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.6 1 Rabeya Khan comes around the wicket to Bhatia. Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.4 . Rabeya Khan comes over the wicket. Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and drives back through point.

9.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bhatia gets forward and plays a paddle for four runs back behind square.

9.1 . DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rabeya Khan.

8.6 . Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.5 . On a good line and length from Nahida Akter. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 W OUT! Stumped. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and inside edges. Umpire KD Cotton gives Shafali Verma out stumped, but the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. The replay shows Shafali Verma is short of the popping crease.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off once again. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.2 1 Nahida Akter comes around the wicket to Shafali Verma. Good length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and pulls for a single run.

8.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

7.6 . Rabeya Khan pitches one up, on line. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.5 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, pitching outside off once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

7.3 4 FOUR! Shafali Verma brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma creates room and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

7.2 1 Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.1 1 Rabeya Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

6.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for a single run.

6.5 1 Ritu Moni now coming around the wicket to Bhatia. Good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

6.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives for one run through point.

6.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives

6.1 . Good length, outside off. Bhatia gets forward and drives straight down the ground.

5.6 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shafali Verma. She gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

5.5 4 And another! Shanjida Akther comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

5.2 1 Good line and length from Shanjida Akther. Bhatia pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

4.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bhatia pushes forward and drives

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line again. Bhatia gets forward and eases a drive for four runs behind point.

4.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

4.2 . Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off again. Shafali Verma gets forward and defends down the ground.

4.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives for four runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Ritu Moni. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

3.4 2 Good length from Ritu Moni, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through point on the off side.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Shafali Verma. She pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive. Umpire Cotton gives Mandhana out, but the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mandhana has to go.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and inside edges behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

2.4 . Good length, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and defends

2.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field. Tidy fielding by Mostary saves a certain boundary.

2.2 1 Marufa Akter now coming over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Good line and length from Marufa Akter. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

2.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and defends for a run behind square.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.5 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and eases a drive

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma creates room and drives for a couple of runs through the off side. Tidy work in the field by Rabeya Khan saves a certain boundary.

1.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

1.1 . Good line and length from Shanjida Akther. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.6 1 Full, outside off again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Shafali Verma gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

0.4 . DROPPED! Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Nigar Sultana.

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and defends back behind point.

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

0.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through point.

19.6 2 Yorker, outside off. Marufa Akter gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on a good line. Nahida Akter moves down the pitch and plays a drive, but is caught by Rodrigues on the leg side.

19.4 . Full, on line. Nahida Akter gets on the front foot and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep. India Women appeal for LBW, however Nahida Akter is given not out. India Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

19.3 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Yorker, outside off stump once more. Shorna Akter shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Singh on the off side.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and punches a drive back through point.

19.1 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Rabeya Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Yadav, outside off stump again. Shorna Akter backs away and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

18.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rabeya Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

18.4 W OUT! Yadav breaks through! Yorker, on a good line. Ritu Moni backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Yadav, outside off. Ritu Moni gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

18.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and drives poorly over the off side for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Mandhana costing a single run.

18.1 2 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Ritu Moni rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Bhatia costing a run.

17.6 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching on leg and angled across. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and drives past the bowler for a run.

17.5 . Yorker, on line again. Sharmin Akter advances down the pitch and plays a flick

17.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma once again. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for one run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Free hit. Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Shorna Akter shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

17.3 nb No ball. Sharma pitches one up, on a good line again. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Sharmin Akter. She advances and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Shorna Akter. She rocks back and defends for a run on the on side.

16.6 1 Full ball, on line. Shorna Akter gets forward and defends for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

16.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

16.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

16.2 1 Full ball, on line. Shorna Akter gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

16.1 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Good length from Yadav, outside off. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, Ghosh swiftly whips the bails off, and Nigar Sultana has to go

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Nigar Sultana. She moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

15.5 . Sharma now coming around the wicket to Nigar Sultana. Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Nigar Sultana goes back and plays a cut

15.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

15.2 1 Free hit. Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

15.2 nb No ball. Good line and length from Sharma once more. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

15.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.6 . Good length from Charani, outside off once more. Sharmin Akter pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

14.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter gets forward and outside edges back behind point for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Singh saves a boundary.

14.4 1 Full ball, outside off again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 . Full, outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and defends

14.2 . Good line and length. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and drives for one run.

13.6 4 And another! Full toss, on line. Nigar Sultana goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Nigar Sultana goes back and guides a late cut back behind point for four runs.

13.4 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

13.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

13.3 1 On a good line and length. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.

12.6 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

12.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive, but is caught by Sharma down the ground.

12.4 1 Yorker, on line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

12.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

12.1 1 Good line and length. Mostary gets on the back foot and flicks for one run behind square.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through point.

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Mostary gets forward and plays a flick back behind square.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and edges

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and drives through point.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana gets forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

10.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Mostary gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

10.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

10.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Yadav. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and drives for a single run.

10.1 2 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets forward and drives for two runs through the off side.

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

9.6 1 Full, on a good line once again. Nigar Sultana gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Mostary gets forward and sweeps for a run behind square.

9.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

9.3 . Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and plays a flick

9.2 . Good line and length. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Mostary gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

8.6 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through point.

8.5 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferdous gets forward and drives, but is caught by Sharma

8.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Mostary rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for 1 run.

8.3 . Free hit. Short of a length, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.3 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Sharma pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

8.3 nb No ball. Full ball, outside off. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for a single run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

8.1 . On a good line and length once more. Ferdous goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. India Women appeal, but the umpire gives Ferdous not out.

7.6 . Good line and length. Mostary goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull behind square.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma once more. Mostary rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.3 . On a good line and length from Sharma. Mostary goes back and defends

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ferdous gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Mostary rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ferdous rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Mostary gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

6.4 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off again. Mostary gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.

6.3 4 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Mostary gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for four runs.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Ferdous pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Bhatia costing India Women a run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Mostary gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Ferdous. She goes back and plays a flick for one run.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Ferdous gets on the front foot and defends

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ferdous rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Ferdous pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

5.1 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Ferdous moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary goes back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

4.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Ferdous gets forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Ferdous gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

4.3 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off again. Ferdous gets on the front foot and outside edges. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sharma. The misfield by Sharma.

4.2 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Mostary gets forward and drives on the off side for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sharma. The misfield by Sharma costs 1 run.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

3.6 4 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off. Ferdous rocks back and skies a pull for four runs. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Yadav. The misfield by Yadav costs 3 runs.

3.5 . Good line and length from Singh once again. Ferdous rocks back and drives

3.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Ferdous. She moves onto the back foot and drives

3.3 . Good length from Singh, outside off stump. Ferdous gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Ferdous moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 1w Wide. On line again. Ferdous rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a flick

3.1 1 Good line and length. Mostary moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferdous moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

2.5 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Ferdous gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bhatia. That was a tough chance for Bhatia.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

2.3 . Good length from Charani, outside off once more. Ferdous gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferdous gets forward and edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

2.1 . On a good line and length from Charani. Ferdous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

1.6 1w Wide. On a good line but angled far across the batter and down the leg side. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

1.5 . Good length from Singh, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and skies a scoop back behind square.

1.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. India Women appeal, but Dilara Akter Dola is given not out.

1.3 1w Wide. Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg once more. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square.

1.2 1 On a good line and length from Singh. Ferdous moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

1.1 1 Good length from Singh, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

0.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Ferdous gets on the back foot and eases a drive

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ferdous rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching on leg and angled across Ferdous. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

0.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

0.2 2 Length ball, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and edges for two runs back behind point.