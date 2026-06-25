Match details India vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
IND
IND

139

BAN
BAN

136

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersMandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Bhatia Yastika Harish, Rodrigues Jemimah, Kaur Harmanpreet, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Yadav Radha, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder, Singh Renuka
BenchFulmali Bharati, Gaud Kranti Munna, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Rawat Prema, Reddy Arundhati

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersDola Dilara Akter, Ferdous Juairiya, Akhter Supta Sharmin, Sultana Joty Nigar, Mostari Sobhana, Akter Shorna, Moni Ritu, Akter Nahida, Khan Rabeya, Akter Marufa, Maghla Shanjida Akther
BenchKhatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Nehar Taj, Trisha Fariha Islam

Venue Guide

StadiumOld Trafford Cricket Ground
CityManchester
Capacityno information yet
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