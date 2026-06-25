Results Score India vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
IND
IND

139

BAN
BAN

136

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Verma Shefalibatsman533481155.88
Rodrigues Jemimahbatsman261531173.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Moni Rituall rounder402927.2500
Akter Nahidabowler3.502416.2600

Latest Highlights

16.5
4

FOUR! Nahida Akter comes over the wicket. Full toss, on a good line again. Sharma rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

16.4
1

CHANCE! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Nahida Akter's throw.

16.3
4

FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

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