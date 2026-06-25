Results Score India vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Verma Shefalibatsman
|53
|34
|8
|1
|155.88
|Rodrigues Jemimahbatsman
|26
|15
|3
|1
|173.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Moni Rituall rounder
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|0
|0
|Akter Nahidabowler
|3.5
|0
|24
|1
|6.26
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.5
4
FOUR! Nahida Akter comes over the wicket. Full toss, on a good line again. Sharma rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
16.4
1
CHANCE! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Nahida Akter's throw.
16.3
4
FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.