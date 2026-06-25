16.5 4 FOUR! Nahida Akter comes over the wicket. Full toss, on a good line again. Sharma rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

16.4 1 CHANCE! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Nahida Akter's throw.