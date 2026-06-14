16.6 W OUT! And that's five for Sharma! Around the wicket, full ball, on a good line. Sandhu gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Kaur

16.5 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length again. Sadia Iqbal moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

16.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Sharma. Rubab pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Rodrigues

16.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rubab moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

16.2 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Rodrigues on the leg side.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sandhu. She moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

15.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz rocks back and cuts for 2 runs back through point.

15.5 4 FOUR! Shafali Verma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sandhu advances and drives over the off side field for four runs.

15.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sandhu rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Aliya Riaz advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

15.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

15.2 3 Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Aliya Riaz advances down the pitch and drives for three runs on the on side.

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sandhu moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

14.6 . On a good line and length from Charani once again. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and edges

14.5 1 On a good line and length. Sandhu gets forward and drives for a single run.

14.4 W OUT! Charani breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rameen Shamim advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by SR Patil

14.3 . Charani now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Charani, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim goes back and inside edges onto the pads while trying a pull

14.2 1 Charani now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on line once again. Aliya Riaz goes back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and scoops poorly for one run.

13.6 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Rameen Shamim gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Aliya Riaz moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

13.4 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Aliya Riaz. She goes back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend. India Women appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. India Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

13.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Aliya Riaz goes back and slices a cut for a couple of runs back behind point.

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and scoops behind square for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Aliya Riaz advances down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and guides a cut

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Aliya Riaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

12.3 2 Charani now coming around the wicket to Aliya Riaz. Pitching on a good line and length. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

12.2 1 Charani now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

12.1 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line again. Pervaiz shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Kaur down the ground.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Pervaiz pushes forward and sweeps averagely for a single run.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

11.4 . Full, pitching outside off again. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and drives

11.3 W OUT! Shafali Verma breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Mandhana on the off side.

11.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.

11.2 . Good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

11.1 1 Shafali Verma pitches one up, on a good line. Pervaiz advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

10.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives sloppily

10.5 W OUT! Run out. Full, on a good line. Pervaiz moves down the pitch and edges. The throw by Sharma is tidy. India Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Muneeba Ali is short of the popping crease

10.4 . SR Patil pitches one up, on line once more. Pervaiz advances and drives

10.3 1 Good line and length from SR Patil. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

10.2 1 Good length from SR Patil, on leg stump and angled across Pervaiz. She pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

10.1 1 Good line and length from SR Patil. Muneeba Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

9.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive for two runs over the off side.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

9.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground for two runs.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pervaiz advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for a run. India Women appeal, but umpire Polosak gives Pervaiz not out.

9.1 . Charani pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pervaiz shuffles down the pitch and drives

8.6 . Sharma comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives

8.5 1 Sharma comes around the wicket to Pervaiz. Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Pervaiz pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

8.4 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket to Muneeba Ali. On a good length, outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Sharma once again. Pervaiz goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run.

8.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Pervaiz advances down the pitch and flicks. India Women appeal, however the umpire gives Pervaiz not out.

8.1 . Full, on a good line. Pervaiz gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. India Women appeal for LBW, but umpire Williams says not out. India Women call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Pervaiz is not out.

7.6 . Charani now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

7.5 1 Good length from Charani, outside off stump. Pervaiz pushes forward and sweeps down the ground for a single run.

7.4 W OUT! Charani breaks through! Around the wicket to Jabeen, , on a good line and length. She gets forward and edges, and is caught by Kaur

7.3 1 Charani comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

7.2 1 Charani comes around the wicket to Jabeen. On a good line and length. Jabeen pushes forward and flicks a glance for one run.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives for one run.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jabeen. She gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

6.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Sharma, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Mandhana behind square.

6.2 . Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and eases a drive

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

5.6 2 Back of a length from Reddy, on line. Ayesha Zafar goes back and pulls behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

5.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

5.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

4.6 1 Good length from Sharma, outside leg once again. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

4.5 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside leg. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Fulmali

4.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Muneeba Ali advances and drives for a single run on the on side.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and sweeps back behind square.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and cuts

4.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

3.6 1 Full, outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

3.5 2 DROPPED! SR Patil pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali shuffles down the pitch and skies a mediocre drive back through point for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Reddy.

3.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives

3.3 4 FOUR! SR Patil now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

3.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Gull Feroza goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gaud, outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali rocks back and plays a wild pull for a single run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and scoops back behind square for four runs.

1.6 1lb On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

1.5 . SR Patil comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 1 SR Patil now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza rocks back and pulls poorly for one run back behind square.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali goes back and cuts for a single run.

1.2 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and outside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ghosh.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

0.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gull Feroza rocks back and plays a flick

0.6 1w Wide. On leg stump. Gull Feroza gets forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

0.5 . Back of a length from Reddy, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and defends

0.4 1 Good length from Reddy, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward and defends for a single run.

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Gull Feroza pushes forward and edges for one run. The ball is misfielded by Ghosh costing a run.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Muneeba Ali gets forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

0.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

19.6 1 On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. SR Patil gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a reverse sweep for 1 run. Pakistan Women appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Pakistan Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

19.6 1w Wide. Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. SR Patil pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

19.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Ghosh moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Ghosh has to go

19.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh advances down the pitch and skies a wild drive for a pair of runs.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Ghosh backs away but misses while trying a sweep

19.4 5w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Ghosh gets on the front foot and swings and misses while trying a flick, but the ball beats Muneeba Ali and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

19.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

19.2 4 FOUR! Fatima Sana Khan comes over the wicket to Ghosh. Full toss, outside leg once more. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

19.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 1 run.

18.6 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Ghosh backs away and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Rubab pitches one up, on a good line again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Rubab now coming around the wicket to Ghosh. On a good line and length. Ghosh creates room and lifts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

18.2 1 Short ball, outside off. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

17.6 . Good line and length again. Ghosh gets on the back foot and slices a cut

17.5 . Back of a length from Sandhu, on a good line. Ghosh gets on the back foot and cuts

17.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ghosh gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

17.3 1 Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and edges behind square for a single run.

17.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma advances down the pitch and late cuts

17.1 2 Back of a length from Sandhu, pitching on a good line once more. Sharma rocks back and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.

16.6 2 Back of a length, on line. Ghosh goes back and pulls for 2 runs.

16.6 1w Wide. Fatima Sana Khan comes over the wicket to Ghosh. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Ghosh gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

16.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives for a run.

16.4 . Good length, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

16.3 2 Fatima Sana Khan now coming around the wicket to Sharma. On a good length, outside off. Sharma gets forward and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

16.2 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan breaks through! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Kaur pushes forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Pervaiz

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy drive for a run over the off side field.

15.6 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Kaur pushes forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and plays a cut

15.4 2 Good line and length from Sandhu. Kaur gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs.

15.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Kaur moves onto the back foot and cuts

15.2 . Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off. Kaur moves down the pitch and drives

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

14.6 1 Full, on line. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

14.5 1 Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Ghosh gets on the front foot and flicks for one run down the ground.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sadia Iqbal, outside off again. Ghosh gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

14.2 W OUT! Sadia Iqbal gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump once again. Fulmali moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, Muneeba Ali whips the bails off, and Fulmali is out

14.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Fulmali moves onto the back foot and outside edges

13.6 1 Rameen Shamim now coming over the wicket to Fulmali. On a good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Fulmali gets forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

13.5 W OUT! Rameen Shamim gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Mandhana advances and drives averagely, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan down the ground.

13.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs.

13.3 . Rameen Shamim comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward, and is struck on the helmet while trying a sweep

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur moves down the pitch and drives for a run on the on side.

13.1 . Full ball, outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

12.6 2 Sadia Iqbal now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Mandhana backs away and drives over the off side field for 2 runs.

12.5 1 Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on line. Kaur gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.4 4 And again! Full, outside off stump once again. Kaur gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Kaur gets forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

12.1 6 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Mandhana moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jabeen.

12.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mandhana goes back but misses while attempting a pull

11.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for one run.

11.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and plays a cut

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Fifty for Mandhana with a boundary! Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana advances and skies a drive for 4 runs.

11.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Mandhana advances and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Sandhu. Mandhana advances and flicks for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Mandhana advances and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

10.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana advances and punches a drive for 2 runs.

10.3 . Sandhu now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off once again. Mandhana gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

10.2 1 Sandhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kaur gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

10.1 1 Good line and length from Sandhu. Mandhana gets forward and sweeps for one run.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut. Pakistan Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 1 Rubab drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kaur. She rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

9.3 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kaur gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a couple of runs.

9.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

8.6 . Back of a length from Sandhu, outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and cuts

8.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kaur gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the front foot and sweeps

8.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kaur gets on the back foot and guides a cut

8.2 4 And again! Pitched up, outside off. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

8.1 . Sandhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Rubab. Kaur pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

7.5 1 DROPPED! Rubab pitches one up, pitching outside leg again. Mandhana steps back and drives averagely for a single run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Aliya Riaz.

7.4 . Full toss, outside off. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive

7.3 1 Back of a length from Rubab, pitching on a good line. Kaur goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Rubab, on line. Kaur gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

6.6 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Kaur. She gets forward and flicks for a single run.

6.5 . Good line and length. Kaur rocks back and defends

6.4 . Rameen Shamim now coming over the wicket to Kaur. Good line and length from Rameen Shamim once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

6.2 . Full, on line once more. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives

6.1 1 Good line and length once again. Kaur gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

5.5 . Good line and length. Mandhana pushes forward and defends

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets on the back foot and drives

5.3 1 Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mandhana gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

5.1 1 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Kaur pushes forward and defends for a run on the on side.

5.1 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off. Kaur gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.6 . Rameen Shamim comes around the wicket to Mandhana. Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off once again. Mandhana gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.5 1 Rameen Shamim now coming over the wicket to Kaur. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

4.4 1 On a good line and length from Rameen Shamim again. Mandhana goes back and glances back behind square for 1 run.

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Rameen Shamim, pitching on a good line once again. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Mandhana gets forward and defends

3.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Kaur moves onto the back foot and defends

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and glances behind square for a single run.

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and drives

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kaur. She gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

3.2 W OUT! Rubab gets the wicket! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Pervaiz

3.1 . Full, on a good line. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

2.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives

2.2 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. Full, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

2.1 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and defends

1.6 1 Dropped in short by Fatima Sana Khan, outside leg and angled across. Mandhana rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

1.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Rodrigues goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.4 . Good line and length. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a flick

1.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Rodrigues creates space and inside edges

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves down the pitch and eases a drive

1.1 1 Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on a good line once again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and plays a flick

0.6 1w Wide. Sadia Iqbal comes around the wicket to Rodrigues. Too wide outside leg. Rodrigues gets forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

0.5 W OUT! Sadia Iqbal breaks through! Back of a length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching on a good line once again. Shafali Verma steps back and edges, and is caught by Muneeba Ali

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a glance

0.3 . On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

0.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives