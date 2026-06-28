19.2 1 Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Tryon gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 1 run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off once more. Tryon pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

18.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Jafta moves onto the front foot and defends

18.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Tryon moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

18.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Tryon gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

18.3 1 Good length from Ritu Moni, outside leg. De Klerk gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

18.2 1 Ritu Moni pitches one up, outside off stump. Tryon gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

18.1 1 Ritu Moni pitches one up, on line. De Klerk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. De Klerk goes back and cuts square for one run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and skies a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Tryon gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

17.3 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, on line. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field. Kapp is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Sharmin Akter.

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

16.6 . Pitched up, outside off again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

16.5 1 CHANCE! On a good length, outside off stump. Kapp goes back and drives for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.

16.4 1 Ritu Moni pitches one up, outside off stump once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a run over the off side.

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets forward and drives for one run.

16.2 1 Good length, outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kapp moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

15.6 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off again. De Klerk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Full, on line. Kapp pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a run.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

14.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kapp gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

14.2 . Nahida Akter pitches one up, pitching on a good line. De Klerk rocks back and drives averagely

13.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Dercksen rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

13.5 1 Good line and length. Kapp pushes forward and drives for one run.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Kapp rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.

13.3 3 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 3 runs.

13.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

13.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs straight down the ground.

12.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Dercksen. She pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

12.5 1 Full ball, on a good line but angled across Kapp. She pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

12.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kapp pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Ritu Moni again. Dercksen gets on the back foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Kapp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

11.6 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Kapp pushes forward and edges for a single run through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out.

11.5 1 Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off. Dercksen gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.

11.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dercksen goes back and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

11.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Kapp rocks back and punches a drive for a single run.

10.6 1 Full, outside off. Kapp pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Dercksen gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.4 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives

10.3 1 Nahida Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.1 . Full, outside off. Dercksen pushes forward and eases a drive

9.6 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Van Niekerk moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a switch hit. The umpire's finger goes up, and van Niekerk has to depart

9.5 . Shanjida Akther pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Van Niekerk pushes forward and defends

9.4 . Good line and length from Shanjida Akther. Van Niekerk moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep. Bangladesh Women appeal, but the umpire gives van Niekerk not out.

8.5 W OUT! Nahida Akter gets the wicket! Nahida Akter pitches one up, outside off once more. Brits pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Marufa Akter down the ground.

8.4 . Nahida Akter pitches one up, outside off once again. Brits goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

8.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.1 . Nahida Akter pitches one up, outside off. Brits goes back and drives through the off side field.

7.6 . On a good line and length. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

7.5 1 Full, outside off again. Brits pushes forward and drives for one run.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Brits pushes forward and switch hits behind point.

7.3 1 Full, outside off once again. Dercksen goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

7.2 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off stump again. Dercksen gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

7.1 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, pitching outside off. Dercksen rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

6.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Dercksen pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.1 . Full, outside off. Brits goes back and drives through the off side field.

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Brits moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull behind square.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Marufa Akter but angled across the batter. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dercksen gets forward and punches a drive

3.6 . Good length, outside off. Brits rocks back and drives down the ground.

3.5 2 Pitched up, on leg stump. Brits gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

3.2 . Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off stump. Dercksen gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

3.1 . Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off stump. Dercksen rocks back and punches a drive

2.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Brits gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive

2.5 1 Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off stump once more. Dercksen pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

2.4 . Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dercksen pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.3 . Good length, outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dercksen pushes forward and eases a drive

1.6 2 Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.

1.5 1 Shanjida Akther pitches one up, on leg stump. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Brits advances and eases a drive for a run.

1.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Dercksen gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

1.1 . Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square.

0.5 . Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off once more. Dercksen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dercksen pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.2 . Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and defends

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Dercksen moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

0.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

0.2 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Dercksen gets forward and misses while attempting a leg glance, but the ball beats Nigar Sultana and runs to the rope for five wides.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Bangladesh Women, as Marufa Akter breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

19.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

19.4 1b Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Ritu Moni creates space, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, and the ball flies away for 1 bye.

19.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Ritu Moni gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

19.2 4 Yorker, outside off once again. Ritu Moni steps away, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in 4 leg byes back behind point.

19.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

18.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

18.4 2b Mlaba pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 2 byes. The ball is misfielded by Jafta costing a couple of runs.

18.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Ritu Moni pushes forward and edges on the off side for 1 run.

18.2 . Good length, outside off. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

18.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Ismail

17.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Nigar Sultana rocks back and skies a pull behind square for 6 runs.

17.5 1 On a good line and length. Shorna Akter gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs back through point.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off again. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for 1 run.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

16.6 2 Good line and length from de Klerk. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

16.4 1lb Good line and length from de Klerk but angling across Shorna Akter. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

16.3 W OUT! de Klerk gets the wicket! De Klerk drops one in short, outside off. Mostary moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely, and is caught by Mlaba behind point.

16.2 1 On a good line and length from de Klerk. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mostary goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

15.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.4 . Dropped in short by Ismail, on line. Nigar Sultana ducks under it

15.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive over the off side field for 2 runs.

15.2 . Back of a length from Ismail, outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

15.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana goes back and flicks a glance behind point.

14.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for a run behind point.

14.2 W OUT! Mlaba breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line again. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Sharmin Akter is bowled

14.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Mostary pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

13.6 2 Good length from Tryon, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter rocks back and late cuts back behind point for a pair of runs.

13.5 . Good line and length from Tryon. Sharmin Akter gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

13.5 1w Wide. Tryon pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

13.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter advances and drives shakily

13.3 1 Tryon pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

13.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mostary gets forward and edges back behind square.

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mostary gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 . Good line and length from Khaka but angled across Sharmin Akter. She moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square.

12.5 . Good length, pitching on leg. Sharmin Akter gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mostary goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side field.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and glances behind point.

12.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.5 2 Good line and length. Mostary pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs past the bowler.

11.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Mostary gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

11.2 2 Good length from de Klerk, outside leg. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and skies a flick for a couple of runs back behind square.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Mostary moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

10.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Khaka but angling across. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

10.4 . Good length from Khaka, outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and defends

10.3 2 Good length from Khaka, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for two runs.

10.2 . Full, outside off once again. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

10.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

9.6 . Length ball, outside off. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 2 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Mostary moves onto the front foot and edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

9.3 . Good line and length. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

9.1 2 Full, outside off stump. Mostary pushes forward and plays a drive for two runs down the ground.

8.6 2 Length ball, pitching on leg. Sharmin Akter rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a pair of runs.

8.5 1 Good line and length from Tryon but angled across the batter. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter gets forward and defends on the off side.

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Sharmin Akter goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Mostary gets forward and drives for a single run.

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mostary pushes forward and defends for a single run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Mostary pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Kapp but angling across. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run behind point.

6.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary gets forward and drives through point on the off side for 1 run.

6.3 . Good length, outside off. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and plays a cut

6.2 1 Good length from Kapp, pitching outside leg and angled across Sharmin Akter. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

6.1 . Full, outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mostary rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

5.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Mostary gets forward and eases a shaky drive down the ground.

5.4 . Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point.

5.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mostary gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.

5.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and glances behind point for 1 run.

4.6 2 Good length, outside off stump. Mostary advances down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs.

4.5 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off once more. Mostary goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

4.4 . Good length, outside off. Mostary gets forward and defends

4.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mostary goes back and punches a drive through point.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mostary advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, outside off once again. Nehar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Nehar out LBW, however Nehar signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Nehar will have to go.

3.5 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Nehar pushes forward and drives

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nehar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Ismail, pitching on a good line but angled across. Nehar moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.3 . Good length from Ismail, outside off stump again. Nehar pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 1 run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Mostary moves down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Nehar pushes forward and defends

2.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary goes back and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

2.4 . On a good line and length but angling across. Mostary goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

2.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Nehar gets on the front foot and outside edges over the off side field for 1 run.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Nehar gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nehar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Mostary gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 4 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Mostary gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from Jafta for 4 byes.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary gets on the front foot and drives averagely on the off side.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mostary pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mostary pushes forward and defends through the off side.

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Mostary pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Nehar gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

0.5 . Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Nehar gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.4 . Good length from Kapp, outside off again. Nehar gets forward and defends

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nehar gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and edges for a run back behind point.