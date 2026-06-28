Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 28.06.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
RSA
RSA

118

BAN
BAN

117

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Lord's, St John's Wood, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

PlayersWolvaardt Laura, Brits Tazmin, Dercksen Annerie, Kapp Marizanne, de Klerk Nadine, Tryon Chloe, van Niekerk Dane, Jafta Sinalo, Ismail Shabnim, Khaka Ayabonga, Mlaba Nonkululeko
BenchLuus Sune, Meso Karabo, Reyneke Kayla, Sekhukhune Tumi Sphindile

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersFerdous Juairiya, Nehar Taj, Mostari Sobhana, Sultana Joty Nigar, Akhter Supta Sharmin, Akter Shorna, Moni Ritu, Khan Rabeya, Akter Nahida, Akter Marufa, Maghla Shanjida Akther
BenchDola Dilara Akter, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Trisha Fariha Islam

Venue Guide

StadiumLord's
CitySt John's Wood
Capacity28000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNursery End