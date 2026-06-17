16.6 1w Wide. On leg stump. Khaka goes back but misses while trying a leg glance

16.5 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. De Klerk goes back and edges, and is caught by Muneeba Ali

16.4 1 Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ismail pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.3 . Yorker, outside off once again. Ismail rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut. PAKISTAN appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives Ismail not out. PAKISTAN call for a review. The decision is upheld.

16.2 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, pitching outside off. Jafta gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Jafta is bowled

16.1 1 Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once more. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

15.6 . Tuba Hassan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jafta gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Tuba Hassan pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run. Good fielding by Ayesha Zafar results in a boundary being saved.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

15.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk rocks back and cuts

15.2 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk rocks back and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Fatima Sana Khan.

15.1 . On a good line and length again. De Klerk goes back and cuts

14.6 1 On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once again. Jafta pushes forward and glances for a run.

14.5 2 On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal again. De Klerk rocks back and cuts for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Iram Javed costing PAKISTAN 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. De Klerk goes back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

14.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jafta goes back and punches a drive on the off side. An error in the field allows SOUTH AFRICA to run through for 1 overthrow.

14.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal again. Jafta moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

14.1 W OUT! Sadia Iqbal breaks through! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Reyneke. She moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan on the off side.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Reyneke pushes forward and edges behind point for a single run.

13.5 1 Rameen Shamim pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. De Klerk gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

13.3 2 Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs. Good fielding by Ayesha Zafar prevents a boundary.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Klerk gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and defends

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and outside edges for a run behind point on the off side.

12.5 . Full ball, on a good line. De Klerk pushes forward and defends

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sadia Iqbal, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and square cuts for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Reyneke creates space and drives for a run.

12.2 W OUT! Sadia Iqbal gets the wicket! Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off once again. Tryon moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Muneeba Ali

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

11.5 . Length ball, outside off. De Klerk gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line again. De Klerk steps back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Tryon pushes forward and drives for one run.

11.2 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive over the off side field for a single run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Fatima Sana Khan.

11.1 1 Good length from Sandhu, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tryon gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length. Tryon moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Iram Javed costing PAKISTAN a run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tryon pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

10.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Tryon gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

10.2 W OUT! Tuba Hassan breaks through! Good length from Tuba Hassan, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dercksen goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Dercksen is bowled

10.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dercksen gets forward but swings and misses while trying a pull

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets forward and slices a poor square cut

9.5 . Full, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the front foot and flicks a glance

9.3 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kapp pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Muneeba Ali is great. PAKISTAN appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Kapp is short of the popping crease.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Dercksen pushes forward and pulls for a run.

9.1 4 FOUR! 50 up for Dercksen with a boundary! Back of a length from Sandhu, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Kapp gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

8.5 . DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Kapp rocks back and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Muneeba Ali.

8.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

8.3 . Good length from Tuba Hassan, outside off once more. Dercksen rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Dercksen gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

8.1 1 Good length from Tuba Hassan, pitching outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for one run.

7.6 6 SIX! Good line and length once more. Dercksen gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs down the ground.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Sandhu. Kapp gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dercksen pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

7.3 . On a good line and length from Sandhu. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

7.2 . Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. Dercksen gets forward and flicks averagely

7.1 . Good line and length from Sandhu. Dercksen pushes forward and drives

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Kapp moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs behind square.

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kapp rocks back and slices a cut

6.4 . Good length from Tuba Hassan, pitching on leg and angled across. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives

6.3 W OUT! Tuba Hassan gets the wicket! Full ball, outside leg and angled across Wolvaardt. She gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Sadia Iqbal back behind square.

6.2 1 Tuba Hassan pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Tuba Hassan, outside off stump. Dercksen goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.6 2 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

5.5 . Back of a length from Sandhu, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt goes back and slices a cut

5.3 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dercksen gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Sandhu now coming around the wicket to Dercksen. On a good line and length from Sandhu again. Dercksen moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

5.1 . On a good line and length. Dercksen gets on the back foot and plays a pull down the ground.

4.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Dercksen rocks back and drives for a single run.

4.5 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length once again. Dercksen pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

4.2 2 On a good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Aliya Riaz costing PAKISTAN 3 runs.

3.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

3.5 1 Full, on line. Dercksen gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

3.4 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off once again. Dercksen rocks back and punches a drive through the off side.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive through the off side field.

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Dercksen goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.1 . On a good line and length. Dercksen rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

2.6 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, on leg stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

2.5 . On a good line and length once again. Wolvaardt goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Back of a length from Sadia Iqbal, on line once more. Dercksen goes back and pulls for a single run.

2.3 . Good line and length once again. Dercksen shuffles down the pitch and defends

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Dercksen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . On a good line and length. Dercksen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through point on the off side for a run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Dercksen goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Dercksen pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

1.2 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off. Luus moves onto the back foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.1 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Luus takes advantage of it. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Luus moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

1.1 nb No ball. Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off once more. Luus moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

0.6 . Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Luus gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

0.3 . Good line and length once again. Luus gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 1 Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once more. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

0.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets forward and defends

19.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

19.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

19.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep

19.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run. Tuba Hassan is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Ismail and de Klerk.

19.3 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from de Klerk, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

19.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

18.6 1 Full, on a good line. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

18.5 4 FOUR! Khaka pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and guides a bad cut

18.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

18.2 1 On a good line and length from Khaka. Tuba Hassan moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

18.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

17.6 1 Good length from Tryon, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Tryon. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

17.4 1b On a good length, on leg stump. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep, and the ball trickles away from Jafta for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Jafta.

17.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Tuba Hassan advances and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

17.2 . Back of a length from Tryon, outside off. Tuba Hassan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

17.1 . On a good line and length. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and drives

16.6 4 FOUR! Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and cuts for four runs.

16.3 1 On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

16.2 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

16.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.6 . Tryon pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tuba Hassan gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

15.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and pulls sloppily for a single run.

15.4 . On a good line and length from Tryon. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

15.2 . Good line and length from Tryon. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot and drives

15.1 1 Good length from Tryon, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and guides a glance for a single run behind point on the off side.

14.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tuba Hassan goes back and punches a drive

14.5 1 Good line and length from Mlaba once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and skies a sweep for a run behind square.

14.4 . Mlaba pitches one up, on line. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 1 Back of a length from Mlaba, on a good line once more. Tuba Hassan shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for a single run.

14.2 . On a good line and length again. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Mlaba pitches one up, on line again. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and glances for a single run on the off side.

13.6 . On a good line and length from Ismail. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

13.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump but angling wildly across Tuba Hassan and down the leg side. She gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

13.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

13.3 . Back of a length, outside off again. Tuba Hassan rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.2 1 Good length from Ismail, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for one run.

13.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

12.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

12.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a couple of runs.

12.3 . Mlaba comes around the wicket to Fatima Sana Khan. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Tuba Hassan goes back and pulls for 1 run.

12.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Tuba Hassan rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

11.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan rocks back and guides a cut for a pair of runs. Tidy fielding by Dercksen results in a boundary being saved.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

11.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot and glances for a pair of runs back behind point.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Tuba Hassan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Tuba Hassan moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

10.4 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Ismail.

10.3 . Good line and length. Sandhu gets forward and defends

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Kapp costing 3 runs.

9.6 W OUT! Ismail breaks through! Short, on line. Aliya Riaz advances and late cuts, but is caught by Luus

9.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

9.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

9.3 1 Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching outside off again. Aliya Riaz rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 2 Length ball, on leg stump. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in two leg byes.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.5 . Pitched up, on line again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 . On a good line and length from Mlaba again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and defends

8.3 1 Good line and length from Mlaba. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Aliya Riaz rocks back and cuts

8.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

7.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and inside edges

7.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and defends

7.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and drives down the ground.

7.3 3 Back of a length from Khaka, outside off. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and cuts for 3 runs behind point. Good work in the field by Dercksen prevents a certain boundary.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iram Javed pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Mlaba again. Iram Javed advances down the pitch and drives averagely on the off side for 1 run.

6.5 . Good line and length once more. Iram Javed pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . On a good line and length once more. Iram Javed pushes forward and drives through the off side.

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Aliya Riaz creates space and slices a cut through point for one run.

6.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Aliya Riaz pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Mlaba. Iram Javed rocks back and plays a pull for a run down the ground.

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz rocks back and guides a cut

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a square cut

5.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off. Iram Javed gets on the front foot and drives down the ground. Rameen Shamim is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by de Klerk.

5.3 . Back of a length from Ismail, on line once more. Iram Javed goes back and defends

5.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

5.1 . Ismail pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.6 1 Kapp comes over the wicket to Rameen Shamim. Good line and length from Kapp. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

4.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and eases a wild drive through the off side.

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching outside off but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Rameen Shamim moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

4.3 . Kapp comes around the wicket to Rameen Shamim. Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Rameen Shamim gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

4.2 . On a good line and length. Rameen Shamim rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

4.1 . Good line and length from Kapp. Rameen Shamim goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

3.6 4 FOUR! Khaka pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Iram Javed gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

3.5 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iram Javed gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

3.4 . Good length from Khaka, pitching outside off stump once more. Iram Javed gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once more. Iram Javed goes back and slices a square cut for 4 runs.

3.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Khaka, pitching outside off stump once more. Pervaiz pushes forward and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Pervaiz has to depart

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pervaiz gets on the back foot and plays a cut

2.6 . Back of a length from Kapp, on a good line once more. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and tucks a glance

2.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Rameen Shamim gets on the back foot and slices a late cut

2.4 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire gives Ayesha Zafar out LBW, but Ayesha Zafar signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Ayesha Zafar has to go.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Pervaiz pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

2.2 2 Good length from Kapp, outside off. Ayesha Zafar goes back and guides a cut behind point for a couple of runs.

2.1 . Length ball, outside off. Ayesha Zafar goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pervaiz gets on the back foot and pulls

1.5 . Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off once more. Pervaiz gets forward and defends

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pervaiz goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Back of a length from Ismail, outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

1.2 . Ismail pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and drives shakily

1.1 . Back of a length from Ismail, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and guides a cut

0.6 W OUT! Kapp breaks through! Good line and length again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a glance, the stumps are disturbed, and Ayesha Zafar has to depart

0.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

0.4 1 Good length, outside off but angled across. Gull Feroza goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

0.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

0.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and drives