18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Little goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Stokell gets forward and punches a sloppy drive

17.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Stokell gets on the back foot and cuts

17.4 2 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump once again. Stokell gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

17.3 . Short of a length, outside off again. Stokell rocks back and punches a bad drive

17.2 2 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump once more. Stokell moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Stokell advances and drives for four runs.

16.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Little rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. West Indies Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

16.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Little. She rocks back and flicks averagely

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Paul advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Alleyne down the ground.

16.3 1 Good line and length from Munisar. Stokell moves down the pitch and edges for 1 run behind square.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Stokell shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

16.1 1 Full, on line again. Paul moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

15.6 . Full ball, on line. Stokell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Stokell gets forward and punches a wild drive down the ground.

15.4 3 Good length, outside off stump. Paul moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for three runs.

15.3 . On a good line and length once again. Paul pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Prendergast gets forward and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Dottin behind square.

15.1 1 CHANCE! Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. Stokell moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run. A great run out chance but Ireland Women survive the attempt from Fletcher's throw.

14.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Stokell advances and drives for a single run down the ground.

14.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Stokell gets forward and defends

14.4 1 Back of a length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Prendergast gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Prendergast goes back and plays a late cut

13.6 . Good length from Munisar, outside off. Stokell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Munisar pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Munisar, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and guides a cut for four runs.

13.3 1 Good line and length. Stokell gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Munisar, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Prendergast brings up her 50 with a boundary! Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.6 W OUT! Fletcher gets the wicket! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Hunter. She gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Taylor on the off side.

12.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Prendergast gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

12.4 2 Back of a length from Fletcher, pitching near leg stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a couple of runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Prendergast goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Prendergast goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.1 1 Full, on a good line. Hunter gets forward and sweeps for one run.

11.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast advances and guides a cut back through point for four runs.

11.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

11.3 . Full, on a good line. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She pushes forward and defends

11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast goes back and cuts late behind point for 4 runs.

10.6 . Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hunter rocks back and drives poorly

10.5 1 Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Matthews once again. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 1 Matthews pitches one up, on line. Hunter gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

10.2 3 Length ball, outside off. Prendergast goes back and cuts back through point for three runs.

10.1 1 Matthews pitches one up, on a good line again. Hunter gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.6 1 Full, on line. Hunter pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.5 . Full toss, outside off. Hunter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

9.4 2 Good line and length. Hunter moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

9.3 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Hunter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 Fletcher pitches one up, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Fletcher. Hunter rocks back and pulls for one run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

8.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

8.2 . Full ball, outside off. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and guides a late cut back behind point.

8.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Hunter goes back and pulls for a run.

7.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and cuts late through point.

7.5 . Full, on line. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Prendergast pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

7.3 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump once more. Prendergast gets forward and tucks a glance on the off side.

7.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Prendergast rocks back and slices a cut for 2 runs.

7.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Hunter gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

7.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. Hunter pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and late cuts

6.5 2 Back of a length, outside off once again. Prendergast rocks back and plays a cut for 2 runs.

6.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets on the back foot and slices a cut

6.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

6.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Prendergast goes back and cuts poorly

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Hunter gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

5.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a couple of runs behind point.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Alleyne once more. Hunter moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

5.4 . Alleyne pitches one up, on line again. Hunter gets forward and flicks

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hunter pushes forward and defends

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Prendergast gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run through point.

5.1 1 Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hunter gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

4.6 . Munisar pitches one up, on a good line once more. Prendergast gets forward and punches a poor drive through the off side.

4.5 . On a good line and length once again. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line once more. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

4.3 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Prendergast. She goes back and finesses a mediocre leg glance back behind square.

4.2 . On a good line and length. Prendergast gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance

4.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Prendergast gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

4.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Prendergast gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

4.1 W OUT! Munisar breaks through! Good line and length from Munisar. Lewis moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive, and is caught by Matthews down the ground.

3.6 . Alleyne pitches one up, on line. Hunter moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

3.5 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Lewis moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

3.4 . Full ball, outside off again. Lewis moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

3.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. Lewis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hunter gets forward and guides a glance for a run behind point.

3.1 . Good line and length from Alleyne. Hunter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Lewis gets forward and misses while trying a sweep, however the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides.

2.6 1 Full, on line again. Lewis gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

2.5 1 On a good line and length from Matthews. Hunter gets forward and glances on the on side for a single run.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Hunter gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Matthews, outside off. Hunter shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

2.2 . Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hunter pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

2.1 . DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hunter advances and drives sloppily down the ground. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Glasgow.

1.6 2 Full ball, on a good line. Lewis gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lewis gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square.

1.4 1 Good length from Munisar, pitching outside leg and angling across Hunter. She gets forward and flicks for one run.

1.3 . Full, outside off once again. Hunter advances down the pitch and drives

1.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Lewis gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side field for a run.

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hunter gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

0.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Lewis. She gets forward and eases a poor drive

0.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Lewis gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

0.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the front foot and drives poorly

0.3 1 On a good line and length from Matthews but angled across the batter. Hunter moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

0.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Hunter pushes forward and defends

0.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hunter gets forward and eases a sloppy drive

19.6 1lb Free hit. Good length, pitching near leg stump. Henry gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

19.6 nb No ball. Short, on a good line. Henry ducks but swings and misses while trying a pull

19.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Alleyne moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

19.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off. Alleyne goes back and cuts back through point for four runs.

19.3 W OUT! Prendergast breaks through! Short ball, on a good line. Glasgow creates space and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Maguire

19.2 1 Yorker, on line again. Henry moves onto the back foot and edges behind square on the on side for a run.

19.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Henry goes back and punches a drive for four runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Henry moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Henry goes back and drives for one run down the ground.

18.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Glasgow gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

18.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Henry gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

18.3 1 Kelly pitches one up, outside off. Glasgow gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

18.2 . Pitched up, on line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

18.1 1 Good length from Kelly, outside off stump. Henry goes back and drives for 1 run.

17.6 . Good line and length from Maguire. Glasgow moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.5 1 Short, outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

17.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Henry gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

17.3 1 Full ball, on line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Maguire pitches one up, outside off again. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for four runs.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Henry goes back and inside edges back behind square for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Murray gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Claxton advances and drives averagely, and is caught by Kelly on the off side.

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Claxton moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

16.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

16.3 . Good line and length from Murray. Henry moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 . Good line and length from Murray once again. Henry gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

16.1 . On a good line and length once again. Henry gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive through the off side field.

15.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Claxton gets on the front foot and defends

15.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off again. Dottin goes back and punches a poor drive down the ground. The umpire gives Dottin out, but the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is upheld, and Dottin is given out.

15.4 . Good length from Maguire, pitching outside off once more. Dottin moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

15.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Henry gets on the back foot and slices a sloppy cut for a run.

15.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Henry gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

14.6 . Good line and length. Dottin moves onto the front foot and flicks a wild leg glance back behind square.

14.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Dottin rocks back and cuts late averagely for a run. A mistake in the field allows Dottin and Henry to run through for a single overthrow.

14.4 . Murray pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dottin pushes forward and drives

14.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

14.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Henry goes back and drives shakily for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Murray once more. Dottin rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Henry moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dottin rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

13.4 1 Good length, outside off once again. Henry gets forward and drives poorly for one run. The ball is misfielded.

13.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.3 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Dottin. She pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

13.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dottin moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for two runs.

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dottin pushes forward and drives shakily

12.6 1 Maguire pitches one up, on a good line. Dottin moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

12.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Henry gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive for one run.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Taylor goes back and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Prendergast

12.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. Ireland Women appeal, but Taylor is given not out.

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dottin gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Taylor. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Taylor pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive

11.3 2 Full ball, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for a pair of runs.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Dottin moves onto the front foot and edges for a run behind square.

11.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

10.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Dottin pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

10.5 2 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dottin gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for two runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once again. Dottin pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

10.3 1lb Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Taylor. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

10.2 1 Maguire pitches one up, on a good line. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

9.6 . Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off once again. Dottin gets forward and drives shakily down the ground.

9.5 1 Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off again. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Dottin goes back and cuts sloppily for a run.

9.3 . On a good line and length from Prendergast. Dottin gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

9.2 . Prendergast drops one in short, on line. Dottin ducks under it

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

8.6 . Good length from Murray, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin rocks back and cuts late back behind point.

8.5 . Length ball, outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull

8.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

8.4 . Good line and length once again. Dottin moves onto the back foot and defends sloppily

8.3 . On a good line and length from Murray once more. Dottin goes back and defends

8.2 . Good line and length from Murray but angled across the batter. Dottin goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Murray pitches one up, on line. Matthews pushes forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Stokell

7.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taylor rocks back and drives sloppily

7.5 1 Full ball, on line. Matthews gets forward and guides a leg glance for one run back behind square.

7.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Taylor goes back and cuts through point.

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for a run.

6.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Murray. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

6.4 . Murray pitches one up, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

6.3 1 Murray pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and guides a bad cut

5.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a poor flick back behind square for a run.

5.4 . Good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and defends

5.3 1 Free hit. Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Taylor. She gets forward and plays a sloppy sweep behind square for a run.

5.3 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Matthews rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.

5.1 . Good length from Maguire, outside off. Matthews rocks back and guides a glance

4.6 . Maguire pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Taylor pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

4.5 . Good length from Maguire, outside off. Taylor rocks back and plays a wild cut

4.4 . Pitched up, on line once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.2 . Pitched up, on a good line but angled across. Matthews moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance

4.1 . Full toss, outside off. Matthews pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive

3.6 1 On a good line and length. Matthews gets forward and flicks for a run.

3.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Full, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Matthews pushes forward and eases a poor drive for one run.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

2.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Taylor rocks back and drives sloppily

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Kelly, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and cuts through point for four runs.

2.4 W OUT! Kelly gets the wicket! Good line and length from Kelly but angled across the batter. Campbelle gets forward and edges, and is caught by Hunter back behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Campbelle pushes forward and plays a poor flick down the ground.

2.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and guides a sloppy glance

2.1 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Prendergast. Matthews pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

1.5 . Full, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets forward but allows that one to through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

1.3 4 FOUR! Prendergast pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.2 . Pitched up, on line. Matthews pushes forward and plays a bad flick

1.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

0.6 W OUT! Maguire gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Joseph pushes forward and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Paul behind square.

0.5 . Full, outside off. Joseph gets on the back foot and guides a bad cut

0.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Maguire pitches one up, outside off. Joseph pushes forward and drives poorly for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

0.2 . Maguire pitches one up, outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily