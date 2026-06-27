Results Score West Indies vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
WIN
WIN

128

IRL
IRL

129

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Prendergast Orlaall rounder634482143.18
Hunter Amywicket keeper28321187.5
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fletcher Afybowler402917.2510
Matthews Hayleyall rounder402516.2500

Latest Highlights

18.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Little goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.6
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Stokell gets forward and punches a sloppy drive

17.5
.

Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Stokell gets on the back foot and cuts

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