Results Score West Indies vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Prendergast Orlaall rounder
|63
|44
|8
|2
|143.18
|Hunter Amywicket keeper
|28
|32
|1
|1
|87.5
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fletcher Afybowler
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|1
|0
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
4
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Little goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
17.6
.
Length ball, outside off stump. Stokell gets forward and punches a sloppy drive
17.5
.
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Stokell gets on the back foot and cuts