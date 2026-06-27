Match details West Indies vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
WIN
WIN

128

IRL
IRL

129

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Ireland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

West Indies Squad

PlayersMatthews Hayley, Joseph Qiana, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Taylor Stafanie, Dottin Deandra, Henry Chinelle, Claxton Jahzara, Glasgow Jannillea, Alleyne Aaliyah, Fletcher Afy, Munisar Ashmini
BenchHector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Mangru Mandy, Ramharack Karishma

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, Maguire Jane, Murray Cara
BenchCanning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Dalzell Alana, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, McBride Lara

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End