19.5 2 CHANCE! Good line and length from Joseph. Fontenla moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. A run out chance but SCOTLAND survive the attempt from Mangru's throw. The misfield by Mangru.

19.4 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Joseph pitches one up, outside off again. Slater moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Mangru

19.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Slater gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

19.2 2 CHANCE! On a good length, on leg stump. Slater rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out from Dottin's throw.

19.1 2 Good line and length from Joseph. Slater steps away and pulls for two runs past the bowler. The ball is misfielded by Joseph costing one run.

18.6 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Alleyne! Good length from Alleyne, outside off stump. Gordon steps back but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.5 W OUT! Alleyne breaks through! On a good line and length. Lister rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, the ball gets through, and Lister is bowled

18.4 . Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lister gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Alleyne pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Lister. She advances down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Glasgow costing a pair of runs.

18.2 1 Good length from Alleyne, pitching outside off. Slater rocks back and edges into their pads while trying a cut for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Alleyne gets the wicket! Full, on line. Carter gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Alleyne

17.6 1 Good length from Dottin, pitching outside off. Carter goes back and edges for 1 run.

17.5 . Yorker, outside off once again. Carter pushes forward and drives

17.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Carter rocks back and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

17.3 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump. Carter goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Carter moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

17.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Lister goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

17.1 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Lister moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

17.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Lister gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep

17.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. Lister shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.7 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Carter goes back and cuts sloppily

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Carter goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

16.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Lister pushes forward and pulls for a run.

16.4 6 SIX MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Lister moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

16.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lister rocks back but misses while trying a pull

16.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Lister takes advantage. Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump again. Lister advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

16.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for one bye. The ball is misfielded by Mangru.

15.6 . Full, on line. Lister gets forward and eases a drive

15.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lister gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for a couple of runs.

15.4 1 Fifty comes up for Carter! Good line and length from Ramharack. Carter gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Carter creates space and cuts averagely

15.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Carter gets forward and drives

15.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across Carter. She goes back and plays a pull for two runs back behind square.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Lister moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.5 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Lister moves onto the front foot and outside edges. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Mangru.

14.4 1 Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Carter creates room and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

14.3 2 Back of a length from Joseph, outside off. Carter shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.

14.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Lister gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

14.1 1 Free hit. Joseph pitches one up, on a good line. Carter goes back and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

14.1 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off once again. Carter moves onto the back foot and edges

13.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lister goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.5 4 FOUR! Matthews pitches one up, on a good line. Lister pushes forward and punches a drive past the bowler for four runs.

13.4 1 Full, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run down the ground.

13.3 1 On a good line and length from Matthews once again. Lister shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

13.2 1 On a good line and length from Matthews. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lister gets forward and pulls for a run.

12.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Lister moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.5 1 Good line and length. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Carter gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

12.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lister shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lister pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

12.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Carter gets forward and drives for a run.

11.6 4 And another! Length ball, outside off stump again. Lister moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

11.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Carter pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Lister pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

11.3 1 Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside off. Carter gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Lister moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

11.1 1 Good line and length but angled across Carter. She rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

10.6 . Fletcher pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lister gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

10.5 . Good line and length from Fletcher but angling across. Lister gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line. Chatterji moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Henry down the ground.

10.3 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Carter pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

10.2 1 Good line and length once again. Chatterji gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

10.1 1 Full, on line. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

9.5 . Good line and length from Ramharack. Carter gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a leg glance

9.4 . Short of a length, on line once again. Carter rocks back and flicks a leg glance

9.3 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Chatterji moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

9.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Chatterji gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 2 runs.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Carter rocks back and leg glances for one run behind square.

8.6 1 Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Carter moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Dottin costing WEST INDIES a single run.

8.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Chatterji gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

8.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Carter gets forward and punches a drive straight down the ground for a run. The ball is misfielded by Fletcher.

8.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Chatterji gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Carter gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Fletcher. Chatterji gets forward and pulls for a single run.

7.6 . Back of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Carter rocks back and leg glances back behind square.

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carter rocks back and defends

7.5 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side. Carter goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

7.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Carter gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

7.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Good line and length from Matthews but angling across Chatterji. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

7.1 W OUT! LBW. Full, on line. McColl pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and McColl is on her way

6.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Carter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

6.4 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Fletcher once again. McColl gets on the front foot and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Campbelle. Not an easy chance for Campbelle.

6.3 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Dottin

6.2 . Short of a length, outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Fletcher. Carter pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

6.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Carter rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

5.6 4 And another! Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. SJ Bryce goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

5.5 . Full, on a good line. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

5.4 . Good length from Matthews, outside leg and angled across the batter. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across KE Bryce. She shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is caught by Henry on the off side.

5.2 . Matthews comes around the wicket to KE Bryce. Good length, outside leg and angling across KE Bryce. She moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Matthews. Fraser moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, the ball gets through, and Fraser is bowled

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

4.5 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump again. Carter moves onto the front foot and inside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Campbelle. A really tough chance for Campbelle there.

4.4 . Length ball, outside off. Carter gets forward but misses while trying to play a pull

4.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Ramharack. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Fraser moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

4.1 4 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off once more. Fraser moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Glasgow. That was a tough chance for Glasgow.

3.6 1 Good length from Matthews, outside off stump once more. Fraser gets forward and pulls for a single run.

3.5 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and edges for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Joseph.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Matthews again. Carter moves onto the back foot and defends

3.3 . Matthews comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Carter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

3.2 1 Matthews comes around the wicket to Fraser. On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Fraser advances down the pitch and pulls for 1 run.

3.1 1 Matthews pitches one up, on line. Carter moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

3.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Carter moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

2.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Carter pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

2.5 . Yorker, outside leg. Carter goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

2.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Carter pushes forward and defends

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Carter pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Carter gets forward and pulls for four runs.

2.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fraser gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Dottin, pitching outside off again. Carter moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Dottin pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

1.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Dottin, pitching well outside off stump. Carter goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

1.4 . Back of a length from Dottin, pitching outside off stump once again. Carter gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

1.2 . Full ball, on line. Carter gets forward and drives

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Carter gets forward and defends

0.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Fraser backs away and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

0.5 2 Short of a length, outside off. Fraser gets on the back foot and edges for a couple of runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Fraser gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Henry. Fraser gets on the front foot and lofts a pull down the ground.

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Fraser gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

0.1 1 Free hit. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Carter goes back and slices a cut for a run.

0.1 nb No ball. Back of a length from Henry, outside leg once more. Carter opts to let it go through to the keeper untouched

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Slater now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Slater, pitching outside off stump. Taylor pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.5 1lb Slater now coming over the wicket to Glasgow. Short of a length, pitching outside off but angled across. Glasgow gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye. SCOTLAND appeal for LBW, however Glasgow is given not out. SCOTLAND call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Glasgow is not out.

19.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Taylor rocks back and guides a late cut for a single run. Good fielding by Fraser results in four runs being saved.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Slater now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive for six runs.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Glasgow pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

19.1 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across. Glasgow pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

18.6 . Back of a length from Gordon, on line. Taylor steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 6 runs.

18.4 2 Gordon comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Taylor goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

18.3 1 Gordon now coming over the wicket to Glasgow. Good length, pitching outside off. Glasgow gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

18.2 1 Good line and length. Taylor pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

18.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

17.6 . Good line and length but angling across the batter. Glasgow gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

17.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded costing SCOTLAND a single run.

17.4 W OUT! Fraser gets the wicket! Around the wicket, good length, pitching outside off once again. Claxton moves down the pitch and pulls, but is caught by KE Bryce

17.3 1 Good length from Fraser, pitching outside off once again. Taylor pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

17.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Fraser now coming over the wicket to Taylor. Good length from Fraser, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

17.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Taylor advances and drives for four runs down the ground.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Claxton gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.5 1 KE Bryce now coming over the wicket to Taylor. KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

16.4 1 KE Bryce comes around the wicket. KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Claxton gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

16.3 1 KE Bryce comes over the wicket to Taylor. Yorker, on line. Taylor moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

16.2 1 KE Bryce comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Claxton advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

16.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

15.6 . Fraser now coming around the wicket to Claxton. Good line and length from Fraser. Claxton pushes forward and plays a wild reverse sweep

15.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across Taylor. She pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for a run.

15.4 2 Fraser now coming over the wicket. Good length from Fraser, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and skies a drive over the off side for 2 runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length from Fraser. Claxton gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.2 2 Fraser now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Claxton advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

15.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Taylor gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

14.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off stump. Claxton gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

14.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.5 1w Wide. On line but angled across. Taylor gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

14.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

14.3 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on a good line once again. Henry moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. The umpire gives Henry out LBW, but Henry signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Henry is given out.

14.2 . Gordon comes around the wicket to Henry. Good line and length. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives

14.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Claxton gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

13.6 . On a good line and length. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Henry moves onto the back foot and cuts

13.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Henry gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

13.3 . Good length from Carter, pitching outside leg and angling across. Henry pushes forward and drives

13.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Henry gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

13.1 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Campbelle. She rocks back and leg glances for a run. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Fraser and SJ Bryce.

12.6 W OUT! Stumped. Short of a length, outside off once more. Dottin moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull, SJ Bryce whips the bails off, and Dottin is out

12.5 2 Good length from KE Bryce, pitching outside off stump. Dottin rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

12.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Campbelle pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a paddle

12.2 1 KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and drives for a run.

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and glances for one run.

11.6 1 Good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and sweeps behind square for one run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Campbelle. She advances down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dottin moves down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Fraser, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle advances down the pitch and plays a pull for a single run.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Fraser, on line. Campbelle gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.1 . Yorker, outside leg once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

10.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Dottin advances and drives on the leg side for a couple of runs.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Gordon. Dottin rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

10.4 2 On a good line and length. Dottin gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

10.2 . Good line and length from Gordon but angled across the batter. Campbelle moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. SCOTLAND appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Gordon. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

9.6 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and pulls down the ground for a pair of runs.

9.5 . Good length from Abel, outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for four runs.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Dottin gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

9.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Dottin gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

9.1 2 Full toss, outside off. Dottin gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Campbelle goes back and eases a drive

8.5 2 Good line and length from Gordon. Campbelle gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for two runs.

8.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the back foot and slices a cut

8.3 1 Good line and length. Dottin moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.2 1 Gordon pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run.

7.5 W OUT! Fraser gets one through! On a good line and length from Fraser again. Matthews backs away but swings and misses while trying a cut, the ball gets through, and Matthews is bowled

7.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Matthews gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good line and length from Fraser. Matthews shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Campbelle gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre drive over the off side.

6.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Matthews. She moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for 1 run.

6.4 . Back of a length from Slater, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Matthews advances but misses while trying a pull

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Campbelle goes back and slices a cut for 1 run. Good work in the field by Gordon results in four runs being saved.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 1lb Good length, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

5.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Campbelle advances and edges onto their body while trying to play a drive behind point on the off side for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg once more. Campbelle pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

5.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Matthews backs away and plays a pull for a run.

5.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Campbelle goes back and pulls for one run behind square.

5.1 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. Matthews gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for one run.

4.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets on the back foot and defends

4.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Joseph gets on the front foot and plays a pull. The umpire gives Joseph out, however the umpires then ask Joseph to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Joseph is given out.

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews goes back and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

4.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward and drives for a single run.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Matthews goes back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

4.1 1 Good line and length again. Joseph pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Fontenla. Matthews advances down the pitch and punches a drive

3.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Joseph rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Fontenla, on line. Matthews gets forward and tucks a glance for one run.

3.2 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

3.1 . Good line and length from Fontenla once again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily down the ground.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a pull

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Slater, too wide outside leg. Matthews goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. SCOTLAND appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

2.5 . Good line and length from Slater. Matthews pushes forward and drives through the off side.

2.4 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

2.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump once again. Matthews gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

2.2 . Keeper moves back from the stumps. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews advances down the pitch and pulls sloppily down the ground.

2.1 . Good line and length from Slater. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Joseph. She gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

1.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Fontenla, pitching outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Joseph gets on the front foot and plays a pull

1.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Matthews goes back and glances for a run.

1.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Matthews rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

0.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

0.5 . KE Bryce pitches one up, outside off again. Matthews gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.4 1 Good length from KE Bryce, outside leg and angling across. Joseph pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

0.3 . On a good line and length from KE Bryce. Joseph gets on the front foot and plays a drive down the ground.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Joseph gets on the front foot and edges