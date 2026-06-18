19.5 2 CHANCE! Good line and length from Joseph. Fontenla moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. A run out chance but SCOTLAND survive the attempt from Mangru's throw. The misfield by Mangru.

19.4 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Joseph pitches one up, outside off again. Slater moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Mangru