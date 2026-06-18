Results Score West Indies vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 18.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
WIN
WIN

153

SCO
SCO

146

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Carter Darceyall rounder59628095.16
Lister Ailsawicket keeper332541132
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fletcher Afybowler40162410
Matthews Hayleyall rounder401934.7520

Latest Highlights

19.5
2

CHANCE! Good line and length from Joseph. Fontenla moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. A run out chance but SCOTLAND survive the attempt from Mangru's throw. The misfield by Mangru.

19.4
W

OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Joseph pitches one up, outside off again. Slater moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Mangru

19.3
2

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Slater gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

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