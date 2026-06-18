Results Score West Indies vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 18.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Carter Darceyall rounder
|59
|62
|8
|0
|95.16
|Lister Ailsawicket keeper
|33
|25
|4
|1
|132
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fletcher Afybowler
|4
|0
|16
|2
|4
|1
|0
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|4
|0
|19
|3
|4.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
2
CHANCE! Good line and length from Joseph. Fontenla moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. A run out chance but SCOTLAND survive the attempt from Mangru's throw. The misfield by Mangru.
19.4
W
OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Joseph pitches one up, outside off again. Slater moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Mangru
19.3
2
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Slater gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.