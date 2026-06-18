Match details West Indies vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 18.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
WIN
WIN

153

SCO
SCO

146

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Scotland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 18, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

West Indies Squad

PlayersJoseph Qiana, Matthews Hayley, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Dottin Deandra, Taylor Stafanie, Henry Chinelle, Claxton Jahzara, Glasgow Jannillea, Alleyne Aaliyah, Fletcher Afy, Ramharack Karishma, Mangru Mandy
BenchHector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Munisar Ashmini

Scotland Squad

PlayersCarter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, McColl Megan, Lister Ailsa, Chatterji Priyanaz, Slater Rachel, Gordon Kirstie, Abel Chloe, Fontenla Gabriella
BenchBell Olivia, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha, Sproul Pippa Nancy

Venue Guide

StadiumHeadingley Stadium
CityLeeds
Capacity21062
EndsKirkstall Lane End
Hosts toFootball Stand End