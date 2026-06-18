Match details West Indies vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 18.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Scotland won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, June 18, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
West Indies Squad
Scotland Squad
|Players
|Carter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, McColl Megan, Lister Ailsa, Chatterji Priyanaz, Slater Rachel, Gordon Kirstie, Abel Chloe, Fontenla Gabriella
|Bench
|Bell Olivia, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha, Sproul Pippa Nancy
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Headingley Stadium
|City
|Leeds
|Capacity
|21062
|Ends
|Kirkstall Lane End
|Hosts to
|Football Stand End