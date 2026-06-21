16.1 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump once more. Taylor gets forward and skies a sloppy drive on the leg side for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dilhari.

15.6 2 Length ball, outside leg. Glasgow creates space and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Athapaththu saves a certain boundary.

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

15.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Glasgow steps back and drives for a run.

15.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Glasgow goes back and defends

15.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

15.1 . Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

14.6 1 Athapaththu now coming around the wicket. Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off. Glasgow advances and drives for a run.

14.5 1 Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and glances for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded costing SRI LANKA a single run.

14.4 1 Good line and length. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Taylor moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

14.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor gets forward and drives down the ground.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Taylor goes back and cuts

13.6 1 Good line and length from Kumari. Taylor rocks back and glances for a run through the leg side field.

13.5 . Full ball, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Kumari. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

13.3 1 Good length, outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Taylor rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Taylor pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Glasgow. She gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a couple of byes.

12.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Glasgow pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

12.5 . On a good line and length from Madushani. Glasgow goes back but misses while trying to play a cut. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire gives Glasgow not out.

12.4 2 Full, outside leg. Glasgow creates room but swings and misses while trying a glance, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for two byes.

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Glasgow moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

12.1 . Madushani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Taylor pushes forward and drives through the off side.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off. Glasgow pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.5 4 On a good line and length. Glasgow moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball trickles away from Nuthyangana for 4 byes.

11.4 . Pitched up, on line. Glasgow pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

11.3 . Dilhari comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Dilhari. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 W OUT! Dilhari finds a way through! Good length, outside off stump. Henry gets on the back foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.2 1w Wide. Dilhari now coming over the wicket. Dilhari pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Henry gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

11.1 W OUT! Dilhari gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Claxton rocks back and cuts averagely, and is impressively caught by Gunarathne

10.6 1 Back of a length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off. Claxton rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Claxton rocks back and plays a sloppy cut

10.4 . Good length from Athapaththu, outside off stump. Claxton rocks back and pulls

10.3 . Good line and length once again. Claxton gets on the back foot and defends

10.2 1 On a good line and length. Taylor gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind square for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Dilhari comes over the wicket to Claxton. On a good length, pitching outside leg. Claxton gets on the front foot and skies a wild sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

9.4 1 Dilhari now coming around the wicket. On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Taylor steps back and defends for one run.

9.3 1 Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off once again. Claxton moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

9.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Claxton gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Claxton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

9.2 . Dilhari now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Claxton rocks back and defends

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Taylor moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

8.6 . DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Claxton moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kumari.

8.5 . Good length from Athapaththu, outside off stump. Claxton goes back and defends

8.4 . Athapaththu comes around the wicket to Claxton. Length ball, outside off stump. Claxton gets forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

8.2 1 Athapaththu pitches one up, on a good line. Taylor gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

8.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a pair of runs back behind square.

7.6 2 On a good length, outside off. Campbelle rocks back and slices a cut for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing SRI LANKA a single run.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Dilhari. Campbelle moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying a sweep. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

7.4 . Dilhari pitches one up, outside off. Campbelle goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

7.3 . On a good line and length from Dilhari. Campbelle goes back and plays a mediocre hook back behind square.

7.2 1 Good length from Dilhari, outside off once more. Taylor pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Campbelle advances and finesses a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit. Good line and length from Kavindi. Taylor gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

6.6 2w Wide, and that will be another free hit. Very short, too wide outside off. Campbelle advances down the pitch and misses while trying to play a pull

6.6 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Taylor goes back and plays a cut behind point for one run.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Taylor pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

6.4 . Good length from Kavindi, outside off stump again. Taylor gets forward and defends

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and drives averagely down the ground for 1 run.

6.2 . DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and outside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Nuthyangana.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.6 W OUT! Madushani gets the wicket! Madushani pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Dottin gets forward and glances, but is caught by Kumari on the on side.

5.5 1lb Good length, on leg stump once more. Campbelle moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

5.4 . CHANCE! Good length from Madushani, pitching near leg stump and angling across Campbelle. Campbelle defends. SRI LANKA appeal for LBW, however the umpire deems the batter has made their ground. SRI LANKA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS. There's an attempt at a run out.

5.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

5.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Dottin moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

5.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. Dottin moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, but Dottin is given not out.

4.6 . Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off. Campbelle gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dottin moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through point.

4.4 . Good line and length once again. Dottin gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

4.2 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dottin. She pushes forward and defends

4.1 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Ayodhya once again. Matthews gets forward and defends past the bowler. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by ND Silva.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Dottin rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

3.4 2 Kumari pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Matthews. She moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for 2 runs behind square.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

3.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Matthews goes back but misses while trying a pull

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Matthews goes back and cuts back through point for four runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Matthews moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

3.1 4 FOUR! Kumari comes around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Matthews gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

3.1 2w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Dottin rocks back and makes no contact while trying to play a pull, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

2.6 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and square cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

2.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and drives

2.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dottin. She gets forward and drives averagely straight down the ground for 1 run.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.1 . Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Dottin moves onto the front foot and drives averagely down the ground.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Matthews gets forward and sweeps behind square.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Matthews rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

1.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dottin pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

1.3 . Good length from Madushani, outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Madushani, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

1.1 1 Good line and length from Madushani. Matthews goes back and glances on the on side for a single run.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and defends

0.5 1 CHANCE! Good line and length. Matthews pushes forward and drives for 1 run. A run out chance but WEST INDIES survive the attempt.

0.4 . Good length from Ayodhya, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.3 2 Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Matthews moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

0.2 . Good line and length from Ayodhya. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Matthews. She gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 W OUT! Ramharack gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Kavindi advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Campbelle swiftly whips the bails off, and Kavindi has to depart

19.3 1 Good length from Ramharack, outside off. Madushani gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

19.2 1 Good line and length from Ramharack. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

19.1 . Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kavindi advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field.

18.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Madushani moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Munisar pitches one up, outside off stump again. Kavindi gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field. The throw by Ramharack is quality. WEST INDIES appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Ayodhya is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

18.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Ayodhya gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy drive for a run past the bowler.

18.3 . Back of a length from Munisar, outside off but angled across the batter. Ayodhya gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

18.2 1 Good line and length from Munisar. Kavindi moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

18.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Ayodhya pushes forward and punches a drive straight down the ground for a single run.

17.6 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across Kavindi. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

17.6 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Kavindi gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

17.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Kavindi gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

17.4 1 On a good line and length. Ayodhya pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive for one run.

17.3 . Pitched up, on line. Ayodhya gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off. Kumari moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Campbelle.

17.1 . Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump. Kumari goes back but misses while trying a cut

16.6 1 Munisar comes around the wicket to Kumari. Munisar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kumari gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Kavindi gets forward and sweeps for a run.

16.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kavindi rocks back and plays a cut

16.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kavindi goes back and guides a glance for a pair of runs.

16.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kavindi rocks back and eases a drive

16.1 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kavindi pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. WEST INDIES appeal, but the umpire says not out.

15.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kumari pushes forward and defends

15.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Kavindi. She moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

15.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Kavindi gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

15.3 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Kumari gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a run.

15.2 . Full toss, outside off. Kumari gets on the front foot and punches a drive

15.1 W OUT! Fletcher gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump once more. ND Silva pushes forward and skies a sweep, but is caught by Dottin back behind square.

14.6 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Kavindi goes back and plays a late cut for two runs behind point.

14.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Kavindi moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square.

14.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Kavindi gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

14.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 On a good line and length. ND Silva gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Kavindi gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

13.5 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching on leg and angled across. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and glances averagely

13.4 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump once again. Kavindi pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. ND Silva moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

13.2 . Pitched up, outside off once more. ND Silva pushes forward and punches a drive

13.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. ND Silva pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 2 runs.

12.6 1 Good length from Munisar, pitching on leg. ND Silva goes back and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

12.5 2 Free hit. Good length, pitching outside leg stump. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the leg side.

12.5 nb No ball. Full ball, on line. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.

12.4 . Good length from Munisar, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva pushes forward and defends sloppily through the off side.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

12.2 . Munisar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and defends

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. ND Silva pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run. Impressive fielding by Fletcher prevents a boundary.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. ND Silva goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

11.5 . On a good length, outside off again. ND Silva rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

11.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. ND Silva gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Back of a length, on line but angling across. ND Silva rocks back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kavindi gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

10.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. ND Silva goes back and glances for one run behind square.

10.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi gets forward and glances for one run through the on side field.

10.4 . 0 runs

10.3 . Pitched up, outside off again. Kavindi pushes forward and eases a drive

10.2 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, outside off stump. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a sweep. The umpire gives Nuthyangana out LBW, but Nuthyangana signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Nuthyangana has to go.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Dilhari rocks back and glances for 1 run.

9.6 W OUT! Alleyne gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. ND Silva gets forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by Alleyne

9.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

9.3 1 Free hit. Good length, on leg stump and angled across Dilhari. She moves down the pitch and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

9.3 nb No ball. Short, pitching outside off. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

9.2 . 0 runs

9.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Fletcher. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

8.5 1 Fletcher pitches one up, outside off once again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Dilhari gets on the front foot and plays a bad defensive stroke

8.3 4 FOUR! Fletcher pitches one up, outside off stump again. Dilhari advances and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

8.2 1 Full, outside off. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

8.1 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dilhari gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

7.6 2 Short, pitching outside off stump once more. ND Silva rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs.

7.5 1b Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dilhari gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball flies away for 1 bye.

7.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari gets on the front foot and defends

7.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angled across Dilhari. She advances down the pitch and plays a poor pull behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilhari gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Dilhari gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. ND Silva gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. ND Silva gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Dilhari pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

6.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dilhari pushes forward and defends

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. ND Silva pushes forward and sweeps behind square for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Dilhari rocks back and plays a pull for a run down the ground.

5.6 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off. ND Silva moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

5.5 W OUT! Henry gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Dulani gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Glasgow down the ground.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dulani gets on the front foot and edges

5.3 . Back of a length from Henry, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

5.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dulani pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive for two runs over the off side field.

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Dulani gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Dulani gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

4.4 . Good length from Matthews, outside off stump once again. Dulani gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

4.3 1 Good length, outside off. Dilhari gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

4.2 2 Good length, outside off stump. Dilhari gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 2 runs behind point.

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and glances

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dulani rocks back and plays a paddle back behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dulani rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive. WEST INDIES appeal, however the umpire gives Dulani not out.

3.4 . Back of a length from Henry, outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

3.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dulani gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

3.1 . Back of a length from Henry, pitching outside off. Dulani moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.6 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Claxton

2.5 . Good line and length. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and drives

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and defends

2.3 W OUT! Matthews finds a way through! On a good line and length from Matthews. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Athapaththu is bowled

2.2 . Matthews comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump once more. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and defends

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dulani pushes forward and glances for a single run through the on side field.

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and defends poorly back behind square.

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dulani goes back and defends for one run behind point on the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Dulani gets forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dulani gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 1 CHANCE! Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and defends shakily for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

1.1 . CHANCE! Good length from Henry, pitching outside leg. Athapaththu gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. A run out chance but SRI LANKA survive the attempt from Henry's throw. A really tough chance for Henry there.

0.6 . Matthews pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dulani gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Gunarathne, , pitching on a good line and length. She rocks back and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Matthews

0.4 1 CHANCE! Matthews comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Athapaththu goes back and glances for one run. A run out chance but SRI LANKA survive the attempt from Campbelle's throw. A really difficult chance for Campbelle there.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Gunarathne advances and drives down the ground for 1 run.

0.2 . Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump once more. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and punches a drive