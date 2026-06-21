Match details West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
WIN
WIN

99

SRI
SRI

98

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

West Indies Squad

PlayersDottin Deandra, Matthews Hayley, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Taylor Stafanie, Claxton Jahzara, Henry Chinelle, Glasgow Jannillea, Alleyne Aaliyah, Fletcher Afy, Ramharack Karishma, Munisar Ashmini
BenchHector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Joseph Qiana, Mangru Mandy

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Gunaratne Vishmi, Dulani Imesha, Madavi Harshitha, Dilhari Kavisha, de Silva Nilakshi, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Kumari Sugandika, Kavindi Kawya, Madushani Nimasha, Ayodhya Mithali
BenchGimhani Shashini, Karunaratne Hansima, Madara Malki, Perera Hasini

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End