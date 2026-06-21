Match details West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, June 21, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|County Ground, Bristol, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
West Indies Squad
Sri Lanka Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|County Ground
|City
|Bristol
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Bristol Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Ashley Down Road End