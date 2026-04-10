Ollie Robinson News View all If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news about cricketer Ollie Robinson, we have compiled it all here: all the data and statistics from past matches, the player's records, and his participation in various cricket tournaments. Twitter Flooded with Praise After Ollie Robinson's Three-Wicket Burst Test cricket is back with a bang for the bowlers. As England and New Zealand faced each other at The Lord's, the first day was historic for Ollie Robinson. He went on to take three wickets in a single over, being the fourth bowler in history to do so, as he conceded no runs from the same over. Ollie Robinson ‌Men’s Hundred | Twitter reacts to Old Trafford’s pitiful ovation as injury leaves Stokes agonizingly tormented Ollie Robinson Ashes 2023 | Twitter praises Ben Stokes as he sets up Usman Khawaja with Box Cricket fielding Ollie Robinson WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Ollie Robinson runs the Kiwis amuck with perfect inseamer for his fourth scalp Ollie Robinson PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root’s superpower as he casually predicts pitch point of Babar Azam’s wicket with accuracy

International career

Oliver Edward Robinson was born on 1 December 1993 in Margate, Kent. He plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and represents England in Test matches. His debut for the national team came in June 2021 against New Zealand at Lord’s.

He had a strong start in international cricket, but then injuries and fitness problems kept him out of the squad for a while. In February 2024, Robinson returned to the Test team and played in the 4th match against India in Ranchi. He is known for his control and ability to use movement off the pitch, which often helps England in longer matches, even when the conditions are not very supportive for bowlers.

2020

On 29 May, Robinson was named in a 55-man training group after the COVID-19 break in England.

On 17 June, he joined England's 30-man training squad for the West Indies Test series.

On 4 July, he became one of nine reserve players for the first Test against the West Indies.

Later, he got his first official call-up for the second Test of that series.

On 12 August, he was also named in the squad for the second Test against Pakistan.

In December, he joined the reserves for the Sri Lanka Test tour.

2021

In January, Robinson was again listed as a reserve for the Test tour of India.

In May, he was named in the squad for the home series against New Zealand.

On 2 June, he made his Test debut at Lord’s. His first wicket was Tom Latham.

That same day, old social media posts from 2012 and 2013 resurfaced. Robinson apologised.

On 3 June, the ECB started an investigation and suspended him from all formats.

On 6 June, he was removed from the second Test squad.

Government officials, including Oliver Dowden and Boris Johnson, criticised the suspension.

On 3 July, the Cricket Discipline Commission allowed Robinson to return.

In July, he was added to the squad for the Test series against India.

In the first Test of that series, he took 5 wickets for 85 runs.

He ended the summer with 28 wickets at an average of 19.60.

Wisden named him one of the Five Cricketers of the Year in April 2022.

2024

After a break due to injury, Robinson returned for the 4th Test against India in Ranchi.

Career Summary (up to 2024)

Played: 20 Tests

Wickets: 76

Average: 22.92

Best figures: 5 for 49

Economy: About 2.75 runs per over

ICC Test Bowling Ranking: 28th (608 points)

Leagues Participation

Ollie Robinson has mostly focused on red-ball cricket, but he has also appeared in short-format leagues from time to time. In 2024, Robinson joined the Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

The Hundred

Ollie Robinson was selected by Trent Rockets for the 2024 season of The Hundred as one of the 32 Wildcard picks. This marks another short-format appearance after his previous involvement with Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers. His selection followed performances in domestic white-ball tournaments earlier in the year.

Year Team Notes 2024 Trent Rockets Chosen as a Wildcard; previously played for Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers 2023 Did not participate Not picked during the 2023 draft; focused on Test commitments and fitness 2022 Northern Superchargers Played in a limited role; used to manage workload post-Test series 2021 Manchester Originals Took part in early matches; availability was limited due to England duties

Domestic career

Ollie Robinson began playing for Margate Cricket Club and later appeared for Kent’s Second XI. After one game in 2013, he moved briefly to Leicestershire, then joined Yorkshire’s Second XI. That season, he took 59 wickets and scored 1,282 runs in Second XI cricket. In July 2013, he played his first List A match for Yorkshire against Leicestershire and signed a professional deal in October.

In 2014, Robinson played in the T20 Blast for Yorkshire but was released mid-season due to repeated lateness. He joined Hampshire later that year and played one List A game. In April 2015, Sussex signed him due to injuries in their bowling squad. In his first-class debut for Sussex against Durham, he scored a century while batting at number nine. He shared a 164-run stand for the last wicket with Matt Hobden, which became a club record. He also took his first five-wicket haul in May against Warwickshire.

By the end of the 2015 season, he had 46 wickets in the County Championship at an average of 24.71. He was nominated for the LV= Breakthrough Player award and was named Sussex Young Player of the Year. In October, he signed a three-year deal with the club.

In April 2021, Sussex appointed Robinson as vice-captain for Championship matches. Later that month, he took 9 for 78 against Glamorgan, the best figures by an English bowler since 2016. In June 2021, Robinson took a short break from cricket and missed two matches in the T20 Blast. That summer, Manchester Originals signed him in The Hundred as a replacement. In 2022, they brought him back for another season.

In June 2024, while playing against Leicestershire, he conceded 43 runs in a single over — the most expensive over in County Championship history. Despite ups and downs, he remained a key figure in Sussex’s red-ball squad.

Records and achievements

Ollie Robinson has had both high and low points in his cricket career. He has been recognised for strong performances with the ball and has also entered the record books for unusual reasons. Below is a list of his main achievements and records over the years:

2021: Took 28 Test wickets during the English summer at an average of 19.60, finishing as England’s leading wicket-taker in that period.

2021: Claimed his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket (5/85) during the series against India.

2022: Named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year in April.

Five Cricketers of the Year in April. 2024: Conceded 43 runs in a single over against Leicestershire in June, the most expensive over in County Championship history.

Career Stats (as of 2024): 76 Test wickets in 20 matches at an average of 22.92, with best figures of 5/49. Ranked 28th in ICC Test bowling rankings with 608 points.

Personal life

Ollie Robinson does not share much about his private life in public, but some information is known through interviews and the media. He lives in Kent and continues to play professional cricket while staying close to family.

Family

He studied at The King's School in Canterbury. His stepfather, Paul Farbrace, works as a coach at Sussex and helps him during training. Robinson lives with his partner. They are not married officially, and there are no children.

Finances

In 2024, his total wealth was estimated at 3 million US dollars. This amount comes from cricket contracts, match fees, and short-format league payments.

House and Cars

As of June 2023, Robinson lived in a modern house in Kent with his partner and their dog. He is known to own a few expensive cars, but the exact models have not been confirmed in public sources.

Scandals

There are no major personal scandals. The only public issue was related to past tweets in 2021. That matter was resolved after an official hearing.

Fans

Robinson has a strong following, especially among Test cricket supporters. On Instagram, his account has around 81,000 followers.