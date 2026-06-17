76.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Jamieson gets forward and punches a poor drive

76.5 . Good length from Bethell, outside off. Jamieson gets on the front foot and defends

76.4 . On a good line and length from Bethell once more. Jamieson rocks back and flicks poorly

76.3 . Good line and length once again. Jamieson rocks back and defends

76.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jamieson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

76.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Phillips goes back and punches a mediocre drive on the off side for 1 run.

75.6 . Dropped in short by Tongue, on a good line but angling across the batter. Jamieson rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

75.5 . Short, on line but angling across the batter. Jamieson ducks out of the way

75.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jamieson goes back and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

75.3 2 Short, on line again. Jamieson rocks back and pulls averagely for a couple of runs.

75.2 . Dropped in short by Tongue, on a good line again. Jamieson ducks under it

75.1 . Tongue drops one in short, on a good line again. Jamieson ducks under it, and is struck on the body while trying to leave

74.6 . Archer drops one in short, on a good line again. Phillips goes back and plays a defensive stroke

74.5 . Short, on a good line once more. Phillips ducks under it

74.4 . Dropped in short by Archer, pitching on a good line once more. Phillips ducks under it

74.3 . Back of a length from Archer, on line but angled across the batter. Phillips goes back but lets that one go through to the keeper unchallenged

74.2 . Short ball, pitching on a good line again. Phillips ducks

74.1 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line. Phillips steps away and guides a bad glance behind square for four runs.

73.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Jamieson goes back and defends

73.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jamieson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

73.4 W OUT! Bethell breaks through! Full toss, pitching on a good line. NG Smith gets forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Cox behind square.

73.3 . On a good length, outside off. NG Smith rocks back and eases a sloppy drive through point.

73.2 . On a good line and length from Bethell but angled across NG Smith. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square.

73.1 2 Good line and length from Bethell once more. NG Smith goes back and inside edges for a pair of runs behind square.

72.6 . On a good line and length from Archer. Phillips pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

72.5 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Phillips goes back and defends

72.4 1 Good line and length from Archer once more. NG Smith pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for one run.

72.4 5w Wide. Short, on a good line but angling wildly across the batter. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

72.3 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across NG Smith. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

72.2 . Good line and length once more. NG Smith rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

72.1 . Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. NG Smith ducks

71.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive down the ground.

71.5 1 Back of a length from Bethell, pitching outside off. NG Smith goes back and cuts sloppily for a single run.

71.4 . On a good line and length from Bethell again. NG Smith pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

71.3 . Good line and length. NG Smith shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

71.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and defends

71.1 . On a good line and length. NG Smith gets on the back foot and pulls

70.6 . Dropped in short by Archer, pitching near leg stump and angled across Phillips. He ducks under it

70.5 . Short, on line again. Phillips ducks out of the way

70.4 . Short, on a good line. Phillips ducks out of the way

70.3 . Short of a length, on line. Phillips ducks under it, and is struck on the body while trying to leave the ball

70.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Phillips gets forward and drives for four runs back behind point.

70.1 . Short, on line. Phillips ducks under it

69.6 . On a good line and length from Bethell. NG Smith rocks back and defends

69.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. NG Smith gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. England appeal, but the umpire gives NG Smith not out.

69.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and defends

69.3 . On a good line and length from Bethell. NG Smith rocks back and drives sloppily through the off side.

69.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. NG Smith gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

69.1 . On a good line and length from Bethell but angled across NG Smith. He gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

68.6 . Short ball, on line once again. Phillips ducks

68.5 4 Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Phillips pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick, and the ball flies away for 4 byes, as a result of the poor delivery from Archer.

68.4 . Short, pitching on a good line once again. Phillips ducks out of the way

68.3 . Dropped in short by Archer, pitching on a good line once more. Phillips ducks

68.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back but decides to just let it go through to the keeper

68.1 . Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Phillips ducks out of the way

67.6 . On a good line and length from Bethell once again. NG Smith gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. England appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

67.5 . Good line and length but angling across. NG Smith gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

67.4 W OUT! Bethell breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Blundell pushes forward and eases a wild drive, and is brilliantly caught by Root on the leg side.

67.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. Blundell goes back and flicks back behind square.

67.2 4 FOUR! Blundell brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Blundell gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

67.1 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Blundell moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

66.6 . Archer drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Phillips ducks under it

66.6 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Phillips rocks back and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull. England appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

66.5 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line again. Phillips goes back and plays a defensive stroke

66.4 . Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. Phillips ducks out of the way

66.3 . Short, on line once again. Phillips ducks under it, and is hit on the body while trying to leave

66.2 . Good line and length from Archer but angling across Phillips. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

66.1 . Short of a length, on line once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. England appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

65.6 . On a good line and length once more. Blundell moves onto the front foot and defends

65.5 . Good line and length once more. Blundell moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square.

65.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Blundell pushes forward and drives sloppily

65.3 4 On a good line and length but angling across Blundell. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick, and the ball flies away from Rew for four byes.

65.2 2 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Blundell pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a couple of runs.

65.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Blundell gets on the front foot and defends

64.6 1 Short, on a good line. Blundell moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind point for one run.

64.6 2w Wide. Dropped in short by Archer, too wide outside off.

64.5 . Good line and length from Archer but angling across Phillips. He gets forward but misses while trying a flick

64.4 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives averagely through the off side field.

64.3 . On a good line and length from Archer once again. Phillips gets on the front foot and defends

64.2 . Short ball, on a good line again. Phillips ducks

64.1 1 Back of a length from Archer, on line. Blundell moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

64.1 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Archer, on line.

63.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Phillips pushes forward but decides to just let that one go through to the keeper

63.5 . Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off once again. Phillips pushes forward but allows the ball to go through to the keeper without playing a shot

63.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

63.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips gets on the front foot but decides to just let it pass through to the keeper unchallenged

63.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Phillips moves onto the front foot but watches the ball pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

63.1 . Back of a length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

62.6 4 Good line and length once again. Blundell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

62.5 . Good line and length from Archer once again. Blundell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to defend through point.

62.4 1b Archer drops one in short, on a good line. Phillips ducks, and the ball trickles away for 1 bye, as a result of the mediocre delivery from Archer.

62.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the back foot and cuts late shakily through point.

62.2 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching near leg stump. Phillips pushes forward but allows it to travel through to Rew without offering a shot

62.1 . Short ball, on a good line. Phillips ducks out of the way

61.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Blundell pushes forward but allows it to through to the keeper

61.5 . Good line and length from Fisher again. Blundell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

61.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Blundell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

61.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Phillips gets forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

61.2 . Good line and length. Phillips gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

61.1 3 Back of a length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump again. Blundell rocks back and drives through the off side field for three runs.

60.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Phillips gets forward and flicks poorly

60.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Phillips rocks back and leg glances shakily

60.4 . Good line and length from Archer once again. Phillips gets forward and defends

60.3 . Short ball, on a good line once more. Phillips ducks

60.2 . On a good line and length from Archer once again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

60.1 2 Back of a length, on line once again. Phillips goes back and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.

59.6 . Good line and length. Blundell pushes forward and drives poorly

59.5 . Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off. Blundell pushes forward and guides a sloppy glance

59.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Phillips moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

59.3 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Phillips gets forward and guides a leg glance

59.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

59.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Phillips pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. England appeal, but Phillips is given not out.

58.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Blundell rocks back and defends

58.5 . Good length, outside off. Blundell pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to go through to Rew without offering a shot

58.4 4 And another! Good length from Baker, pitching outside off once again. Blundell pushes forward and glances for 4 runs behind point.

58.3 . Good line and length from Baker. Blundell pushes forward and defends

58.2 1 Good length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and flicks averagely for one run.

58.1 . Good line and length. Phillips gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

57.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Blundell pushes forward and defends

57.5 . On a good length, outside off again. Blundell gets forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

57.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Blundell pushes forward but opts to let it go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

57.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Blundell rocks back but decides to allow that one to pass through to the keeper

57.2 . Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump. Blundell moves onto the back foot but allows that one to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

57.1 . CHANCE! Short of a length, on a good line. Blundell moves onto the back foot and glances shakily on the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from Bethell's throw.

56.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Phillips steps away but decides to allow that one to pass through to Rew

56.5 1 Good line and length. Blundell pushes forward and defends for a run through the off side field.

56.4 . Good length from Baker, pitching outside off. Blundell gets forward but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

56.3 1 Good length from Baker, outside off stump. Phillips pushes forward and punches a wild drive for a run.

56.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

56.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and flicks

55.6 3 Good length, pitching outside off. Phillips gets forward and tucks a glance through the off side field for three runs.

55.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once again. Phillips pushes forward and drives for four runs.

55.4 . Back of a length, on line. Phillips gets on the front foot and defends

55.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Blundell pushes forward and defends for a single run.

55.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Blundell goes back and defends

55.1 . Good line and length from Tongue but angled across Blundell. He gets on the front foot and flicks poorly. The umpire gives Blundell out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is overturned.

54.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Phillips gets forward but decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper

54.5 4 And again! Baker pitches one up, on line. Phillips pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

54.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

54.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Phillips pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive down the ground.

54.2 . Length ball, outside off. Phillips rocks back and drives poorly

54.1 4 Good line and length from Baker but angled across. Phillips gets on the front foot but opts to let it go through to the keeper without offering a shot, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, due to the bad delivery by Baker.

53.6 . Yorker, on line. Blundell gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

53.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Blundell moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to Rew untouched

53.4 . Good length, outside off. Blundell gets forward and edges

53.3 3 Good line and length from Tongue. Phillips gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for three runs behind point on the off side.

53.2 . Good line and length from Tongue but angling across. Phillips pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

53.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Phillips pushes forward and glances for 4 runs back behind point.

52.6 1b On a good line and length but angled across. Phillips pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance, and the ball rolls away for a single bye, as a result of the wild delivery from Baker.

52.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mitchell goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Gay

52.4 1 Baker pitches one up, on line again. Blundell moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run through the off side field.

52.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Blundell pushes forward and plays a shaky defensive stroke

52.2 3 Good length, outside off stump once more. Mitchell pushes forward and drives for 3 runs on the off side. Good fielding by Duckett prevents a boundary.

52.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

51.6 . Good length from Tongue, outside off stump once more. Blundell gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

51.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Blundell moves onto the front foot but allows it to through to the keeper without playing a shot

51.4 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Blundell gets forward and flicks

51.3 . Good line and length once again. Blundell gets on the front foot and defends

51.2 4 FOUR MORE! Tongue pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Blundell moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

51.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Blundell rocks back and plays a mediocre late cut for four runs back behind point.

50.6 . On a good line and length once again. Mitchell gets forward and finesses a leg glance

50.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and leg glances sloppily

50.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

50.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Mitchell pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

50.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

50.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mitchell gets forward and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

49.6 2 On a good line and length from Tongue but angled across Blundell. He pushes forward and leg glances for two runs back behind square.

49.5 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Blundell gets forward and drives poorly down the ground.

49.4 . Good line and length from Tongue. Blundell gets forward and guides a glance through the off side field.

49.3 . Good length from Tongue, outside off. Blundell gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper

49.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Blundell pushes forward and drives shakily straight down the ground.

49.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Blundell pushes forward but decides to allow it to pass through to Rew

48.6 . Good line and length from Archer. Mitchell pushes forward and defends down the ground.

48.5 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Mitchell gets forward but decides to just let that one through to the keeper without offering a shot

48.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and glances shakily behind point.

48.3 . Good length from Archer, outside off. Mitchell gets on the front foot and is hit on the pad while trying to leave the ball. England appeal, however the umpire says not out.

48.2 . Good length from Archer, outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

48.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg. Mitchell moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

47.6 2 On a good line and length from Brook once more. Blundell moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs behind square. The ball is misfielded by Cox.

47.5 . Yorker, on a good line once again. Blundell pushes forward and defends

47.4 . On a good line and length from Brook but angled across Blundell. He gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

47.3 . Good length from Brook, pitching outside off stump. Blundell moves onto the front foot but allows that one to go through to the keeper untouched

47.2 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Blundell gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

47.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Blundell pushes forward but lets the ball travel through to Rew without offering a shot

46.6 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Mitchell ducks

46.5 2 Good line and length from Archer. Mitchell gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 2 runs.

46.4 . On a good line and length once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

46.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives shakily

46.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and defends

46.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke

45.6 3 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for three runs.

45.5 . Good length from Brook, outside off. Mitchell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

45.4 . Full, on line once more. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

45.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and defends

45.2 1b Good length, outside off. Blundell gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the keeper, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

45.1 . Yorker, on line. Blundell pushes forward and drives shakily

44.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and defends averagely through the off side field.

44.5 1lb Good line and length from Archer. Blundell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

44.4 4 Pitching on a good line and length. Blundell gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

44.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Blundell gets on the back foot and is hit on the body while trying to leave. England appeal, however the umpire says not out.

44.2 . On a good line and length from Archer. Blundell rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

44.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Blundell gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

43.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the front foot but allows that one to pass through to Rew

43.5 . On a good line and length from Brook again. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a wild flick

43.4 . Brook pitches one up, on line. Mitchell pushes forward and defends

43.3 . Back of a length from Brook, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets forward but watches that one go through to the keeper without offering a shot

43.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Brook once again. Mitchell goes back and drives sloppily on the off side for four runs.

43.1 . On a good line and length from Brook once more. Mitchell gets forward and guides a glance behind point on the off side.

42.6 . Full, on a good line. Blundell gets forward and drives shakily down the ground.

42.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

42.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

42.3 . Good line and length from Fisher. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

42.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

42.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

41.6 4 FOUR! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Blundell moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

41.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

41.4 . Back of a length, on line but angled across Mitchell. He goes back but allows that one to through to Rew

41.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

41.2 . On a good line and length from Baker once again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground.

41.1 2 Good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through point on the off side.

40.6 . On a good line and length again. Blundell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.5 2 Full ball, on a good line once again. Blundell gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

40.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Blundell gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs back behind square.

40.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Mitchell goes back and cuts late sloppily for 1 run behind point.

40.2 . Back of a length from Fisher, on line once more. Mitchell pushes forward and defends shakily on the off side.

40.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.6 . Back of a length from Baker, on a good line again. Blundell moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

39.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Blundell goes back but lets it go through to the keeper

39.4 . Short of a length, on line but angling across Blundell. He rocks back but opts to let it pass through to Rew

39.3 . Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Blundell goes back and eases a shaky drive

39.2 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Blundell pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for a pair of runs behind square.

39.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Blundell rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a flick

38.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

38.5 1 On a good line and length from Fisher again. Blundell pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

38.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Blundell moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily for two runs.

38.3 1 Fisher pitches one up, on line once more. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

38.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Mitchell gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. England appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Mitchell not out. England call for a review. The decision is upheld.

38.1 . Back of a length from Fisher, on a good line. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

37.6 1 Short, on a good line. Mitchell goes back and pulls sloppily behind square for a run.

37.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and punches a mediocre drive through the off side field.

37.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to go through to Rew without playing a shot

37.3 . Short of a length, on a good line but angled across. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch but decides to allow it to pass through to Rew unchallenged

37.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Blundell rocks back and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

37.1 . Back of a length from Baker, pitching on a good line but angling across Blundell. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

36.6 . On a good line and length from Tongue. Mitchell advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

36.6 nb No ball. On a good line and length from Tongue again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and defends

36.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and drives poorly for 4 runs behind point.

36.4 . On a good line and length. Mitchell moves down the pitch and is hit on the body while trying to leave the ball

36.3 . On a good line and length again. Mitchell pushes forward and drives shakily

36.2 . On a good line and length again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

36.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Blundell gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

35.6 1 On a good line and length from Baker once more. Blundell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

35.5 . Yorker, on line. Blundell gets forward and defends behind point.

35.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends for one run through the off side field.

35.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Blundell goes back and hooks for 1 run behind square.

35.2 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Over the wicket, short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ravindra goes back and finesses a shaky glance, and is remarkably caught by Bethell

35.1 . Back of a length from Baker, pitching on leg and angling across Ravindra. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.6 1 Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra pushes forward and plays a bad defensive stroke on the leg side for 1 run.

34.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Ravindra ducks

34.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ravindra rocks back and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

34.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

34.2 4 FOUR! Tongue pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ravindra pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

34.1 . Good line and length from Tongue once more. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the off side.

33.6 1 Back of a length from Baker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ravindra. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

33.5 1 On a good line and length. Mitchell pushes forward and edges on the on side for one run.

33.4 . Dropped in short by Baker, outside off but angled across the batter. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch but lets it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

33.3 . Good line and length from Baker. Mitchell gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

33.2 . Length ball, outside off. Mitchell gets forward and defends

33.1 . Back of a length from Baker, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Mitchell advances but watches it pass through to Rew without offering a shot

32.6 . Full, on line. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. England appeal, but the umpire gives Ravindra not out.

32.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

32.4 . Dropped in short by Tongue, outside off stump. Ravindra ducks

32.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Ravindra gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

32.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and defends

32.1 4 And again! Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets forward and drives for 4 runs behind point.

31.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Ravindra. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

31.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Ravindra. He moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

31.4 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for a run behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

31.3 . On a good line and length once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.2 . On a good line and length from Fisher again. Mitchell rocks back and defends

31.1 . Good line and length. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.6 . Length ball, outside off. Ravindra gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

30.5 . Short, on line once again. Ravindra ducks

30.4 . Good line and length again. Ravindra gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

30.3 4 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Ravindra pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

30.2 . Short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ravindra ducks

30.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Mitchell goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

29.6 . On a good line and length. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Ravindra pushes forward and finesses a glance

29.4 . Full ball, on line. Ravindra gets forward and defends sloppily

29.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell rocks back and drives poorly for one run through the off side.

29.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

29.1 . On a good line and length. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

28.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets forward and defends

28.5 1b Short ball, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Mitchell ducks, and the ball flies away for one bye, due to the bad delivery by Tongue.

28.4 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length from Tongue, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Nicholls has to depart

28.3 1 Full, on a good line. Ravindra gets forward and drives averagely for 1 run on the on side.

28.2 . Back of a length from Tongue, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the back foot and defends

28.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.6 . Good line and length from Fisher again. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it go through to Rew without playing a shot

27.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Ravindra gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

27.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

27.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.2 . Good line and length from Fisher. Nicholls gets on the back foot and defends

27.1 . Good line and length from Fisher. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ravindra moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.5 . Tongue drops one in short, pitching on a good line again. Ravindra ducks

26.4 . Yorker, on line. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick. England appeal, however Ravindra is given not out.

26.3 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets on the front foot but allows it to pass through to Rew unchallenged

26.2 . Good line and length. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive down the ground.

26.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets on the front foot and defends

25.6 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Nicholls pushes forward and defends

25.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ravindra goes back and edges for a single run behind square.

25.4 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Ravindra gets forward but decides to just let the ball pass through to Rew unchallenged

25.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Ravindra pushes forward and defends sloppily

25.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ravindra gets on the front foot and defends

25.1 . Good line and length. Ravindra moves onto the front foot but allows it to go through to Rew untouched

24.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but allows the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper

24.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

24.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and cuts late

24.3 . Good line and length. Nicholls moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

24.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but watches it travel through to the keeper untouched

24.1 . On a good length, outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot but allows the ball to go through to Rew without playing a shot

23.6 1 Fisher drops one in short, on a good line. Nicholls gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

23.5 3 Fisher pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for three runs.

23.4 . Good length from Fisher, outside off stump. Ravindra pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the front foot but decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper

23.2 1 Good line and length from Fisher. Nicholls gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

23.1 . On a good length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but opts to let it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

22.6 . On a good line and length from Archer. Ravindra gets on the front foot and defends

22.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the back foot and defends poorly

22.4 . On a good line and length from Archer. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and defends

22.3 . Archer drops one in short, on line. Ravindra ducks out of the way

22.2 4 FOUR! Archer pitches one up, on a good line. Ravindra gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

22.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra goes back and defends

21.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

21.5 . Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nicholls goes back but makes no contact while trying a late cut

21.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. England appeal, but the umpire says not out.

20.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Archer. Ravindra gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

20.5 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Archer. Latham gets on the front foot and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Bethell. A simply stunning piece of fielding by Bethell!

20.4 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Nicholls moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

20.3 . Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. Nicholls gets on the front foot and defends

20.2 4 Good length from Archer, outside off stump. Nicholls rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull back behind point, resulting in four leg byes.

20.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and drives shakily through point.

19.6 . Good line and length. Latham gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. England appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

19.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Latham pushes forward and drives shakily on the off side.

19.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and drives

19.3 . Good length from Baker, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and defends

19.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive down the ground.

19.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

18.6 . Good length from Archer, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the keeper unchallenged

18.5 . Good line and length. Nicholls pushes forward but watches that one go through to Rew

18.4 . Good line and length but angled across the batter. Nicholls pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

18.3 . Good length, outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to through to Rew untouched

18.2 4 FOUR! Archer comes around the wicket to Nicholls. Back of a length from Archer, outside off. Nicholls rocks back and slices a late cut for 4 runs through point.

18.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

17.6 . On a good length, outside off. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across. Latham ducks under it

17.4 . Good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 . Length ball, outside off. Latham gets forward but allows the ball to go through to the keeper without offering a shot

17.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward but decides to just let the ball through to the keeper without offering a shot

17.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Tongue, pitching outside off. Nicholls rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

16.5 . Full, on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive

16.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Latham goes back and drives sloppily for a single run on the off side.

16.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Latham gets forward and plays a bad defensive stroke

16.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Latham gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

16.1 . Full, on line. Latham gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

15.6 1 Baker pitches one up, on line. Latham gets forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

15.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

15.4 . Good line and length. Latham gets on the front foot and drives

15.3 . Good length from Baker, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward but opts to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

15.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and inside edges for 2 runs on the leg side.

14.6 2 Good line and length. Nicholls gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

14.5 . Tongue drops one in short, pitching outside off. Nicholls ducks

14.4 1 CHANCE! Full ball, on a good line. Latham pushes forward and plays a mediocre defensive stroke for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Tongue's throw.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but decides to allow it to pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

14.2 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and defends poorly

14.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to through to the keeper without playing a shot

13.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham gets forward but lets that one through to Rew

13.4 1 On a good line and length from Baker. Nicholls gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run through the off side field.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off. Nicholls gets forward but lets that one pass through to the keeper unchallenged

13.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Latham moves onto the back foot and drives averagely for one run.

13.1 2 Good length from Baker, on leg stump and angled across. Latham pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

12.6 1 Full, on line. Latham gets forward and drives sloppily through the leg side field for one run.

12.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but watches the ball through to the wicketkeeper

12.4 . Tongue pitches one up, on a good line once again. Latham gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. England appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and is hit on the pads while trying to leave. England appeal, however the umpire gives Latham not out.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and defends

11.6 . Good line and length from Baker but angling across the batter. Nicholls pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. England appeal for a catch, but Nicholls is given not out. England call for a review. The decision is upheld.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Nicholls moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a flick. England appeal, but Nicholls is given not out.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

11.2 1 Baker now coming around the wicket to Latham. Pitching on a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

11.1 . On a good line and length from Baker again. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg once more. Nicholls gets forward but makes no contact while trying a flick

10.5 . Good line and length from Tongue. Nicholls gets forward and defends

10.4 . Good line and length. Nicholls gets on the front foot and defends

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets forward but opts to let it go through to Rew

10.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Latham gets forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

10.1 1 Good line and length from Tongue once more. Nicholls gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre flick for a run.

9.6 . On a good line and length. Latham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square.

9.5 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and defends

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets forward but allows that one to pass through to the keeper untouched

9.1 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 . Good line and length. Nicholls pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick. England appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot but opts to let that one travel through to the keeper

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot but watches it through to the keeper without offering a shot

8.3 2 On a good line and length. Nicholls gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

8.2 . On a good line and length. Nicholls pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

8.1 . Good length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

7.6 . Good length from Fisher, outside off. Latham pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

7.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot but lets it through to Rew unchallenged

7.4 . On a good line and length from Fisher but angling across Latham. He gets forward but opts to let that one through to Rew without offering a shot

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Fisher but angled across. Latham pushes forward but lets that one pass through to the keeper

7.1 . Good line and length. Latham gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball go through to Rew

6.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

6.5 . On a good length, outside off. Nicholls gets forward but decides to just let the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Nicholls pushes forward but allows that one to pass through to Rew without offering a shot

6.3 3 Full, on line. Latham gets on the front foot and punches a drive for three runs.

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but lets the ball pass through to Rew

6.1 . Good line and length. Latham rocks back but watches the ball travel through to Rew without playing a shot

5.6 W OUT! Fisher gets the wicket! Back of a length from Fisher, pitching outside leg stump. Conway rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull, and is caught by Rew

5.5 . On a good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Latham pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.

5.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Latham pushes forward and defends

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Latham gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.1 1 Good line and length. Conway gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run back through point.

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward but lets the ball travel through to Rew unchallenged

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke

4.4 . Length ball, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot but watches it travel through to Rew

4.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Latham pushes forward and defends

4.2 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to pass through to Rew

4.1 . Good length, outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but watches the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

3.6 . Good length from Fisher, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and defends on the off side.

3.5 2 Good line and length. Conway pushes forward and inside edges for a pair of runs.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Conway gets forward and leg glances sloppily back behind square.

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Latham gets on the back foot and defends

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Conway rocks back but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and eases a drive for four runs back behind point.

2.4 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

2.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.2 . Good length from Archer, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward but misses while trying to defend. England appeal, however Conway is given not out.

2.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive stroke behind point for 2 runs.

1.6 . Good length from Fisher, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot but lets it go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and defends

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham goes back but opts to let it pass through to Rew without offering a shot

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot but decides to allow the ball to travel through to Rew

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 . On a good line and length from Archer. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Back of a length from Archer, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot and punches a sloppy drive on the leg side for 1 run.

0.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot but decides to allow the ball to pass through to the keeper untouched

0.2 . Back of a length from Archer, on line once again. Latham moves onto the back foot but decides to let that one pass through to the keeper