Match details England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 17.06.2026

TestThe Oval, London
ENG
ENG
NZ
NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

Match Info

Match:Test Series England vs. New Zealand 2026
Date:Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Monday, June 29, 2026
Toss:England won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Oval, London, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDuckett Ben, Gay Emilio, Bethell Jacob, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Rew James, Cox Jordan, Archer Jofra, Tongue Josh, Fisher Matthew, Baker Sonny
BenchAhmed Rehan, Atkinson Gus, Bashir Shoaib, Robinson Oliver, Smith Jamie, Stokes Ben

New Zealand Squad

PlayersLatham Tom, Conway Devon, Nicholls Henry, Ravindra Rachin, Mitchell Daryl, Blundell Tom, Phillips Glenn, Smith Nathan, Jamieson Kyle, O'Rourke William, Henry Matt
BenchFoulkes Zak, Foxcroft Dean, Tickner Blair, Williamson Kane

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Oval
CityLondon
Capacity26000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toVauxhall End