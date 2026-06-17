Match details England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 17.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Test Series England vs. New Zealand 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Monday, June 29, 2026
|Toss:
|England won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Oval, London, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Duckett Ben, Gay Emilio, Bethell Jacob, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Rew James, Cox Jordan, Archer Jofra, Tongue Josh, Fisher Matthew, Baker Sonny
|Bench
|Ahmed Rehan, Atkinson Gus, Bashir Shoaib, Robinson Oliver, Smith Jamie, Stokes Ben
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Latham Tom, Conway Devon, Nicholls Henry, Ravindra Rachin, Mitchell Daryl, Blundell Tom, Phillips Glenn, Smith Nathan, Jamieson Kyle, O'Rourke William, Henry Matt
|Bench
|Foulkes Zak, Foxcroft Dean, Tickner Blair, Williamson Kane
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Oval
|City
|London
|Capacity
|26000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Vauxhall End