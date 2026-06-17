Results Score England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 17.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Blundell Tomwicket keeper
|51
|84
|6
|0
|60.71
|Phillips Glennall rounder
|49
|74
|9
|0
|66.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fisher Matthewbowler
|19
|5
|45
|1
|2.37
|0
|0
|Archer Jofrabowler
|19
|4
|58
|1
|3.05
|8
|1
Latest Highlights
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76.6
.
Full ball, on a good line. Jamieson gets forward and punches a poor drive
76.5
.
Good length from Bethell, outside off. Jamieson gets on the front foot and defends
76.4
.
On a good line and length from Bethell once more. Jamieson rocks back and flicks poorly