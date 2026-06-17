Results Score England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 17.06.2026

TestThe Oval, London
ENG
ENG
NZ
NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Blundell Tomwicket keeper51846060.71
Phillips Glennall rounder49749066.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fisher Matthewbowler1954512.3700
Archer Jofrabowler1945813.0581

Latest Highlights

76.6
.

Full ball, on a good line. Jamieson gets forward and punches a poor drive

76.5
.

Good length from Bethell, outside off. Jamieson gets on the front foot and defends

76.4
.

On a good line and length from Bethell once more. Jamieson rocks back and flicks poorly

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