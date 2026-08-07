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International career

Andrew McDonald, born on 5 June 1981, is a former cricketer from Australia and the current head coach of the Australian national cricket team. He had a notable playing career, but his coaching achievements have gained him even more recognition.

McDonald played for the Victoria and South Australia cricket teams during his career. He debuted for Australia in a Test match against South Africa on 3 January 2009. As an allrounder, McDonald batted right-handed and bowled medium-fast with his right arm. Though his playing career for Australia was short, he made an impact on the field. He also captained the Australian A XI against South Africa in 2012.

After retiring as a player, McDonald moved into coaching and found success. He worked with teams like Leicestershire County Cricket Club, Victoria, and the Melbourne Renegades. In his first year as the head coach of Victoria, he led the team to win the Sheffield Shield. McDonald also coached the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a bowling coach and the Rajasthan Royals as the head coach in the Indian Premier League.

McDonald became an assistant coach for the Australian national team in 2019 under Justin Langer. When Langer stepped down in 2022, McDonald took over as interim head coach. Later that year, he was appointed the permanent head coach for four years. His leadership helped Australia win both the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

During the 2023 World Cup, Australia struggled at first, losing their first two matches. However, McDonald's coaching helped the team regain confidence. After a tough loss to South Africa, McDonald held a meeting with the players to reinforce their goals and keep the team focused. Australia then went on to win nine straight matches, eventually claiming their sixth World Cup title by defeating India in the final.

McDonald's leadership proved crucial in moments like the game against Sri Lanka, where Pat Cummins' bold bowling made a big difference. This victory marked a turning point in the tournament.

On 30 October 2024, McDonald’s contract as head coach was extended until 2027. This new deal will keep him in charge during major international tournaments such as the 2026-2027 ICC World Test Championship, the 2026 T20 Cricket World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. His continued leadership will guide Australia in these important events.

2007: McDonald was included in the Australian 30-man preliminary squad for the 2007 World Cup. He was also part of the squad for the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and a 7-match ODI series tour of India. His strong performances in domestic cricket earned him these spots.

January 2009: McDonald made his Test debut during the Third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He replaced the injured Andrew Symonds and Shane Watson. In his first innings, he scored 15 runs before getting out to Mark Boucher. He faced a tough bouncer from Morné Morkel that knocked his helmet off. The next day, he took his first Test wicket by getting Hashim Amla out for 51.

February–March 2009: McDonald toured South Africa for a three-match Test series, which Australia won 2–1. He played an important role, scoring 68 runs in the second innings of the Third Test at Cape Town and taking 6 wickets during the series.

2009: McDonald was selected for the 2009 Ashes tour due to his good form. However, he did not play in any Ashes Tests. He did score 75 runs opening the batting in the second innings against Northamptonshire and took 4 wickets for 15 runs to help Australia win. He returned to Australia briefly during the Ashes tour to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Leagues Participation

Andrew McDonald played in some of the biggest cricket leagues during his career. In the Indian Premier League, he was with Delhi Daredevils from 2009 to 2011 and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2012-2013 seasons. He also played in the Big Bash League, starting with Melbourne Renegades in the 2011-2012 season. Later, he joined Sydney Thunder, where he played from 2014 to 2016, contributing to the team’s efforts both as a batsman and a bowler.

Indian Premier League

Andrew McDonald played in the Indian Premier League for two teams: Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was with Delhi Daredevils from 2009 to 2011 and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 2012 and 2013. His time in the IPL included performances with both bat and ball, though his impact in some seasons was limited. McDonald’s previous experience in the Champions League Twenty20 helped him secure a spot in Australia’s ODI squad in 2009.

Year Team Notes 2009–2011 Delhi Daredevils Played in 2009 and 2011, scored 0 runs and took 3 wickets in 2009. 2012–2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore Joined in January 2012. Scored 5 runs and took 47 wickets in 2012.

Big Bash League

Andrew McDonald played for Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League during his career. He started with Melbourne Renegades in the 2011/12 season, where he contributed with both bat and ball. After that, he joined Sydney Thunder for the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. McDonald had some strong performances, including a key knock of 60 runs against Sydney Sixers.

Year Team Notes 2011/12 Melbourne Renegades Scored 164 runs and took 1 wicket. 2014/15 Sydney Thunder Scored 59 runs and took 3 wickets. 2015/16 Sydney Thunder Scored 7 runs and took 1 wicket.

Domestic career

Andrew McDonald had a solid career in domestic cricket, playing for Victoria and South Australia. He began with Victoria in the 2001-02 season. Injuries held him back for a couple of years, but he showed potential early on. In the 2003-04 season, he took 32 wickets in his first ten first-class matches, with his best performance being 6 for 67 against Western Australia.

Despite struggling with batting, McDonald improved over time. By the 2006-07 season, he achieved over 750 runs and 25 wickets in the Sheffield Shield. This performance placed him among the few players to accomplish such a feat.

McDonald’s domestic career continued to rise, especially in 2008-09, when he was called up to the Australian Test team. After returning to domestic cricket, he helped Victoria win the Sheffield Shield in 2009-10, taking 28 wickets and scoring 433 runs. He also contributed in limited-overs cricket. Later, McDonald played a key role as a coach for Leicestershire, helping the team recover from a tough period.

Other Leagues

Andrew McDonald played in several seasons of the Champions League Twenty20. In 2009, he helped the Victoria Bushrangers beat the Bangalore Royal Challengers by taking 4 wickets for 21 runs.

In 2010/11, McDonald played again for Victoria. On September 15, 2010, he scored 18 runs off 17 balls in a match where Victoria defeated Central Districts.

In 2011/12, McDonald played for Leicestershire in the Nokia Champions League T20. On September 20, 2011, he played against Trinidad & Tobago in Hyderabad.

He also played in the 2012/13 Champions League Twenty20 season for Victoria.

Records and achievements

Andrew McDonald has had a strong career as both a player and a coach. His leadership helped Australia win important titles, and his achievements as a player are notable in domestic cricket. Below are some of his key records and achievements:

2006-07: Scored 750 runs and took 25 wickets in a single season, becoming the fourth player in Sheffield Shield/Pura Cup history to do so.

2007-08: Helped Victoria reach the Pura Cup final with 545 runs and 13 wickets.

2009-10: Took 28 wickets and scored 433 runs to help Victoria win the Sheffield Shield.

2009: Scored 68 runs and took 6 wickets in the third Test against South Africa.

2009: Scored 75 runs and took 4 wickets in a match against Northamptonshire, helping Australia win.

2007: Named in Australia’s preliminary squad for the Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Twenty20.

2021-2023: Coached Australia to win the ICC World Test Championship final.

2023: Coached Australia to win the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Personal life

Andrew McDonald, a former cricketer and current coach, has had an interesting career and personal life. Here’s a brief look at his life.

Family

Andrew McDonald was born in Wodonga, Victoria. He is married and has children, but his wife’s name is not publicly known.

Finance

McDonald's net worth in 2023 was between $1 million and $5 million. His successful career as a player and now as the head coach of the Australian men's cricket team has helped him build his wealth. In October 2024, it was confirmed that McDonald's coaching contract was extended until 2027.

Cars and House

As of 2022, Andrew McDonald lives in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. Details about his cars or house are not publicly available.

Scandals

In 2023, there were rumors in the media about the pitch preparation for the first Test match in Nagpur. It was said that the pitch was set up to help spinners and make it hard for left-handed batters. McDonald denied this, saying that pitch conditions change depending on the location of the match.

In 2022, former Australian cricketer Simon O'Donnell warned McDonald about potential issues in his role as a coach. He mentioned that being both a friend and a coach to players could create problems.

In September 2024, McDonald spoke about the competition for spots on the team, particularly the battle between Alex Carey and Josh Inglis for a batter position. He stated that Carey's performance was impressive and the team was not surprised by his success.

Fans

As a coach, McDonald led Australia to victory in both the 2023 ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans were very happy with these wins and responded positively to his achievements.