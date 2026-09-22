T20 Asian Games
Japan vs Afghanistan
T20 Asian Games
JAP
AFG
Afghanistan vs Nepal
T20 Asian Games
AFG
NEP
bowler
|Full name:
|Arab Gul
|League
|First class
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|16
|Overs
|172.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|21
|Runs
|669
|Wickets
|35
|Avg
|19.11
|SR
|29.57
|Eco
|3.87
|BB
|10
|4w
|2
|5w
|2
|10w
|1
|League
|First class
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|145
|Balls Faced
|501
|Avg
|12.08
|SR
|28.94
|Fours
|19
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|66
|Hundreds
|0
T20 Asian Games
JAP
AFG
T20 Asian Games
AFG
NEP