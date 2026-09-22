Arab Gul

Arab Gul

bowler

Full name:Arab Gul

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches8
Innings16
Overs172.3
Balls-
Maidens21
Runs669
Wickets35
Avg19.11
SR29.57
Eco3.87
BB10
4w2
5w2
10w1

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches8
Innings14
Not outs2
Runs145
Balls Faced501
Avg12.08
SR28.94
Fours19
Fifties1
Sixies1
Highest66
Hundreds0

Arab Gul Schedule & Results

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Rahman, Abdul

Rahman, Abdul

Ali, Noor

Ali, Noor

Shah, Bahir

Shah, Bahir

Alam, Aftab

Alam, Aftab

Malik, Abdul

Malik, Abdul

Hamza, Amir

Hamza, Amir

Safi, Mohammad Saleem

Safi, Mohammad Saleem

Malik, Abdul

Malik, Abdul