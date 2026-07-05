International career

Aryan Dutt was born on May 12, 2003, and plays as a right-arm off-spin bowler for the Netherlands national cricket team. In March 2021, he was selected for the Netherlands T20I squad for the 2020–21 Nepal Tri-Nation Series. Dutch coach Ryan Campbell described him as a player with great potential.

Dutt made his T20I debut on April 17, 2021, in a match against Nepal. Before joining the national team, he had played for the Netherlands under-18 and under-19 teams, where he showed his talent and skill. His solid performances at the youth level led to his call-up to the senior team.

2021

April 17, 2021: Aryan Dutt played his first T20I match for the Netherlands against Nepal in the Nepal Tri-Nation Series.

May 19, 2021: He debuted in ODIs for the Netherlands against Scotland in Rotterdam.

Aryan also played for the Netherlands U-19 team at the 2021 ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Spain. He took five wickets in three matches.

2022

During the ODI series against West Indies, Aryan Dutt took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran in all three matches. He restricted Pooran to scores below 10 in each game.

2023

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Aryan scored 23 not out from 8 balls in the match against South Africa. He hit three sixes, setting a record for the most sixes in a World Cup innings by a number-ten batsman.

He also took key wickets during the tournament, contributing significantly to the team's performance.

2024

February 19, 2024: Aryan Dutt took 6/34 in an ODI match against Namibia in the Cricket World Cup League 2. This became the best bowling performance by a Dutch player in ODIs.

May 2024: He was named in the Netherlands squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2025

March 7, 2025: Aryan Dutt took 6 wickets in 9 overs in an important ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Namibia. The Netherlands won by 124 runs, with Namibia being bowled out for 123.

March 13, 2025: His last ODI match against Namibia in Windhoek marked the end of a strong year for Aryan.

Career Stats

ODIs: Aryan Dutt has played 49 matches, taking 57 wickets at an average of 32.28. He concedes 4.82 runs per over, with his best bowling figures being 6/34.

T20Is: Aryan has played 16 T20I matches, taking 16 wickets with an average of 23.38 and conceding 7.63 runs per over. His best T20I figures are 3/22.

He is ranked 33rd in the ICC ODI bowling rankings with 516 points.

Aryan Dutt’s growth in Dutch cricket continues, with his consistent performances helping his team in both ODIs and T20Is. His ability to take important wickets makes him a key player for the Netherlands.

Leagues Participation

Aryan Dutt does not participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or any other major leagues.

Domestic career

Aryan Dutt started his cricket journey in the Netherlands, inspired by India's 2011 Cricket World Cup win. He began his cricket training in the Netherlands and later continued in Chandigarh, India, at the age of 13.

Dutt plays for Voorburg Cricket Club in the Topklasse, the highest level of domestic cricket in the Netherlands. In May 2021, he was named to the Netherlands A squad for a series against the Ireland Wolves. He played his List A debut on May 12, 2021, against the Ireland Wolves during their tour of Ireland.

He is also part of the Brampton Wolves team, continuing his cricket development at the domestic level.

Records and achievements

Aryan Dutt has set several records during his cricket career.

February 19, 2024: Dutt took 6/34 against Namibia in an ODI, setting a new record for the best bowling figures in an ODI for the Netherlands. He broke the previous record of 5/24 held by Timm van der Gugten.

2023 Cricket World Cup: In the match against South Africa, Dutt scored 23 not out from 8 balls, helping the Netherlands win. He hit three sixes, a record for the most sixes by a number 10 batsman in a World Cup innings.

2022 ODI series against the West Indies: Dutt dismissed Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies captain, in all three matches, not allowing him to score more than 10 runs in any of them.

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Dutt ranks 33rd in the ICC ODI bowling rankings with 516 points.

Personal life

Aryan Dutt keeps his personal life private. Here's what is known about him.

Finance

Dutt’s net worth is $3.47 million. He has played for the Netherlands national team and appeared in cricket videos with Virat Kohli.

Family

Dutt was born on May 12, 2003, in The Hague, Netherlands. His father is from Punjab, India. His family moved to the Netherlands in the 1980s.

Fans

Aryan Dutt is active on social media. He has an Instagram account under the handle @aryan.dutt, where he has 13k followers. He is also active on Twitter with the username @aryandutt77.