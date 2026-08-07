Duleep Trophy
East Zone vs North East Zone
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR
bowler
|Full name:
|Aryan Pabitra Bora
|Nationality:
|India
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|107.0
|35.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|4
|Runs
|372
|128
|Wickets
|8
|3
|Avg
|46.5
|42.66
|SR
|80.25
|70
|Eco
|3.47
|3.65
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|7
|2
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|66
|5
|Balls Faced
|162
|15
|Avg
|11
|0
|SR
|40.74
|33.33
|Fours
|11
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR