Aryan Pabitra Bora

Aryan Pabitra Bora

bowler

Full name:Aryan Pabitra Bora
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

North East Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches45
Innings55
Overs107.035.0
Balls--
Maidens124
Runs372128
Wickets83
Avg46.542.66
SR80.2570
Eco3.473.65
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches45
Innings72
Not outs12
Runs665
Balls Faced16215
Avg110
SR40.7433.33
Fours110
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest184
Hundreds00

Aryan Pabitra Bora Schedule & Results

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