Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar

batsman

Full name:Ashwani Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):August 29, 2001 (24)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Jhanjeri, Mohali, Punjab
Jersey Number:21

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Indians

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches222
Innings422
Overs42.212.05.0
Balls---
Maidens710
Runs1717350
Wickets301
Avg57050
SR84.66030
Eco4.036.0810
BB201
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches222
Innings210
Not outs210
Runs2240
Balls Faced3810
Avg000
SR57.894000
Fours410
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2240
Hundreds000

Ashwani Kumar Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

International career

Ashwani Kumar was born on 29 August 2001. He plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for his left-handed pace and ability to handle pressure, Ashwani has gained attention from cricket legends.

  • March 2025: Ashwani Kumar has not yet made his debut in T20I, Test, or One Day formats.

Leagues Participation

Ashwani Kumar has been playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League since 2025.

Indian Premier League

Ashwani Kumar was signed by Mumbai Indians for 30 lakhs in the 2025 IPL mega auction. He made his debut on 30 March 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his debut match, Kumar took 4 wickets for 24 runs in 3 overs, including the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell. His performance helped Mumbai Indians bowl out KKR for 116, and he was named Player of the Match.

For the 2026 season, Mumbai Indians have retained Ashwani Kumar for 30 lakhs.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Mumbai Indians

Signed for 30 lakhs in the 2025 IPL mega auction. Debuted on 30 March 2025, taking 4 wickets for 24 runs in 3 overs, and won Player of the Match.

2026

Mumbai Indians

Retained for 30 lakhs. Enters the season as a key domestic pace prospect.

Domestic career

Ashwani Kumar plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. He debuted in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy, taking two wickets in his first match against Rajasthan. His next first-class game was in February 2022, where he took one wicket against Himachal. Ashwani's List-A debut came in the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his T20 debut followed in 2022. Even though he started in 2019, he has played only 10 domestic games.

In T20 cricket, Ashwani became known for his strong performances in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 league. He helped BLV Blasters win the title in 2023 by taking 10 wickets in eight matches. In 2024, he took 11 wickets in seven games for Agri King's Knights, leading them to the semifinals. His best performance came in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he took 3/37 against Arunachal Pradesh, helping Punjab win by 9 wickets.

Records and achievements

Ashwani Kumar has set several records and achieved great success in different cricket tournaments.

  • 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Took 3 wickets for 37 runs against Arunachal Pradesh.
  • 2025 IPL Debut: Took 4 wickets for 24 runs in 3 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders, the best debut performance by an Indian player and the fourth best in IPL history.
  • IPL Milestone: Became the 15th player to take a wicket with the first ball in the IPL.
  • Player of the Match (IPL debut): On 30 March 2025, won the Player of the Match award for his 4/24 performance against Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2024: Helped BLV Blasters win the title by taking 11 wickets in 6 matches, with an average of 21.27.

Personal life

Ashwani Kumar comes from a supportive family. He lives in Jhanjeri, a village in the Mohali district of Punjab. His father, Harkesh Kumar Rana, mother, Mina, and older brother, Shiv Rana, always support his cricket career and celebrate his successes, from local matches to the IPL.

Finance

In 2024, Ashwani Kumar earned a total of 50 lakhs (about 60 thousand dollars). Out of this, 35 lakhs came from domestic cricket, and 15 lakhs came from deals with local brands like Gopal Dairy and Rohtak Sports.

Family

Ashwani's family stands by him in his career. His parents and older brother are proud of his cricket journey. They have always supported his decisions and helped him reach his goals.

Scandals

In 2024, Ashwani Kumar turned down a job that could have secured his financial future but would have required him to move away from Punjab. Mandeep Singh, a former Punjab team player, shared that Ashwani chose his cricket career instead of taking the job.

Fans

Ashwani is active on social media, especially after his IPL debut. He has around 700 followers on Instagram. Fans follow his journey and support his success.

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