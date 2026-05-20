18.4 . FOUR! Jacks pitches one up, on a good line. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

18.3 3 Pitching on a good line and length. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for three runs on the off side.

18.2 . Good length from Jacks, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

18.1 . Good line and length from Jacks. Anukul Roy gets forward and drives averagely

17.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Anukul Roy rocks back and cuts behind point for one run.

17.5 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Tejasvi Dahiya gets forward and skies a sloppy flick, and is brilliantly caught by Rickelton behind square. What a catch by Rickelton!

17.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bosch again. Tejasvi Dahiya gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

17.3 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching on a good line but angling across. Tejasvi Dahiya moves onto the back foot and edges

17.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tejasvi Dahiya rocks back and outside edges into their helmet while attempting a pull

17.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Tejasvi Dahiya pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick

16.6 . Bumrah now coming over the wicket to Tejasvi Dahiya. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tejasvi Dahiya rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and defends back behind point for one run.

16.3 . Bumrah now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Rinku Singh rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump. Rinku Singh rocks back and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Ghazanfar, outside off stump. Tejasvi Dahiya goes back and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

15.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Tejasvi Dahiya pushes forward and defends

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Tejasvi Dahiya pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while trying a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

15.3 . On a good line and length. Tejasvi Dahiya gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Powell rocks back and cuts, but is spectacularly caught by Bosch. An incredible display of catching by Bosch!

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

14.6 W OUT! Bumrah breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump again. MK Pandey steps back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and MK Pandey has to depart

14.5 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump again. Powell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Powell moves onto the back foot and defends

14.3 . On a good length, outside off. Powell gets forward and defends

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. MK Pandey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the off side.

14.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Powell goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

13.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. MK Pandey moves onto the back foot and leg glances

13.5 1lb Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot and leg glances shakily

13.4 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump.

13.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Powell gets on the front foot and inside edges through the leg side field.

13.2 . Dropped in short by Pandya, pitching outside off. Powell goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

13.1 1 Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off. MK Pandey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line. Powell gets forward and paddles back behind square for four runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. MK Pandey rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Powell rocks back and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

12.2 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. MK Pandey gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and ramps for a single run back behind square.

11.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Powell rocks back and defends

11.3 1 On a good line and length. MK Pandey pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

11.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. MK Pandey gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

10.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. MK Pandey pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

10.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off. MK Pandey gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

10.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Powell moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 1 run through point on the off side.

10.1 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Powell goes back and cuts sloppily

9.6 . Full ball, outside off again. MK Pandey gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

9.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. MK Pandey gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

9.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. MK Pandey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once again. MK Pandey moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

9.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, on line. Powell gets on the back foot and skies a shaky pull for one run back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Chahar, Deepak.

9.1 . Back of a length from Pandya, on line. Powell rocks back and finesses a leg glance

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and edges behind square for a run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Powell rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

8.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. MK Pandey rocks back and leg glances for one run.

8.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Powell moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side for 1 run.

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. MK Pandey rocks back and cuts for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Powell takes advantage of it. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Powell gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Short ball, outside off again. Powell ducks out of the way

7.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. MK Pandey goes back and leg glances for a run.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Powell gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

7.3 . Back of a length, on line once again. Powell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Powell goes back and flicks behind square for 6 runs.

7.1 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Green goes back and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Ghazanfar behind square.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and inside edges

6.4 . Full toss, outside off once again. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

6.2 2 Back of a length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and leg glances for 2 runs behind square.

6.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward and finesses a mediocre leg glance

5.6 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. MK Pandey goes back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Rickelton

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rahane moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. MK Pandey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. MK Pandey steps back and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. MK Pandey moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching on a good line. MK Pandey shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side field.

4.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. MK Pandey moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.4 1w Wide. Short ball, on a good line.

4.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Rahane rocks back and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

4.2 . Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump once more. Rahane moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

4.1 1 Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off once again. MK Pandey moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rahane pushes forward and flicks for four runs behind square.

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Rahane gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. MK Pandey rocks back and cuts shakily for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Rahane gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off stump. Rahane pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

2.6 . Good line and length. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and defends

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Rahane goes back and drives for one run behind point on the off side.

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Rahane gets on the back foot and guides a cut

2.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Rahane pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal for LBW, but Rahane is given not out. MUMBAI INDIANS call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Rahane is not out.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for four runs.

2.1 . Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump. Rahane goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

1.6 . On a good line and length from Bumrah. MK Pandey gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

1.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. MK Pandey gets on the front foot but decides to let it go through to Rickelton untouched

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. MK Pandey pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump once again. Rahane gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run back behind point.

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Rahane goes back and defends

1.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Rahane gets on the front foot but misses while trying a flick

1.1 . Good length from Bumrah, outside off again. Rahane pushes forward but lets that one pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

0.6 W OUT! Chahar, Deepak gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and FH Allen has to depart

0.6 1w Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside off.

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets forward and drives

0.4 4 And another! On a good length, outside off again. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

0.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for a run.

19.6 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi breaks through! Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump again. Chahar, Deepak steps back and lifts a bad cut, and is caught by Anukul Roy

19.5 1 Short ball, outside off once again. Bosch goes back and plays a pull for one run.

19.4 2 Kartik Tyagi pitches one up, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives averagely for two runs down the ground.

19.3 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump again. Bosch goes back and outside edges onto their helmet while trying a pull for four runs behind square.

19.2 6 And another! Full, outside off. Bosch pushes forward and flicks for six runs behind square.

19.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. Bosch gets forward and lifts a flick for 6 runs.

18.6 4 And again! Full toss, outside off stump again. Chahar, Deepak gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs back behind point.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Chahar, Deepak moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

18.4 . Good length from Dubey, pitching outside off stump once more. Chahar, Deepak gets forward but misses while attempting a pull

18.3 . Full, outside off stump. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.2 1lb Dubey comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Dubey. Bosch gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.1 4 FOUR! Dubey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bosch pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

17.6 2 Kartik Tyagi pitches one up, outside off stump. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward and leg glances for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by MK Pandey.

17.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.4 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump once more. Bosch goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off once again. Bosch gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

17.2 2 Short of a length, outside off. Bosch rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

17.1 . Good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. Bosch gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

16.6 1 Varun now coming over the wicket to Bosch. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

16.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Bosch gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

16.4 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Jacks gets forward and punches a drive for a single run. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Rinku Singh and Varun.

16.4 1w Wide. Varun now coming around the wicket. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Varun, outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jacks moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

15.6 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bosch gets on the back foot and eases a mediocre drive

15.4 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off once again. Bosch pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while trying a sweep

15.3 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off once more. Bosch gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.2 W OUT! Narine gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once again. Pandya goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

14.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pandya moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

14.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Pandya gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

14.4 . Back of a length from Green, outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a cut. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

14.3 1 On a good line and length. Jacks gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

14.2 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Pandya pushes forward and flicks for one run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Pandya gets forward and drives for four runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off once again. Jacks rocks back and outside edges for four runs behind point.

13.5 . Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot but opts to let the ball through to the keeper

13.4 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Tilak Varma. He rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Anukul Roy

13.3 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya goes back and pulls for 1 run.

13.2 . Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump. Pandya creates space but misses while trying a cut

13.1 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off. Pandya goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives sloppily for 1 run through the on side field.

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

12.4 . Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Varun, outside off stump. Pandya goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

12.1 . Good length from Varun, pitching outside off. Pandya gets forward and punches a bad drive

11.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Tilak Varma goes back and outside edges

11.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Tilak Varma. He gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance

11.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and leg glances sloppily

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and defends poorly

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

11.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and edges through the off side field.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a leg glance

10.5 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Varun. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives sloppily. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Varun.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

10.3 1 Good line and length once again. Tilak Varma goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

10.2 . Good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a switch hit

10.1 1 Good length from Varun, pitching outside off. Pandya pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Pandya moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

9.5 . Good length from Narine, outside off. Pandya gets forward but misses while trying a drive

9.4 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

9.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Tilak Varma. He gets on the front foot and defends

9.2 . Narine comes over the wicket to Tilak Varma. Good line and length from Narine. Tilak Varma pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

9.1 1 Good length from Narine, outside leg and angling across. Pandya gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run.

8.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Varun, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run back behind square.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and switch hits averagely through the off side field.

8.3 . Good length from Varun, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and slices a cut

8.2 2 Dropped in short by Varun, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Tilak Varma. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and leg glances

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and leg glances for a run.

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

7.4 4 On a good line and length from Narine. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball trickles away from Raghuvanshi for four byes.

7.3 1 Good length from Narine, pitching outside off once more. Pandya gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Tilak Varma goes back and tucks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Narine. Tilak Varma gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

6.4 2 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, on a good line. Tilak Varma moves down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs over the off side.

6.3 . Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma ducks

6.2 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Pandya goes back and leg glances behind square for a single run.

6.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Pandya gets forward and tucks a leg glance

5.6 1 Dubey comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Pandya goes back and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dubey, pitching outside off stump again. Pandya rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.3 W OUT! Dubey gets one through! Around the wicket, good length from Dubey, outside off. Yadav gets on the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Yadav has to depart

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Yadav gets forward and lofts a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Dubey, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and cuts for a run.

4.6 . Green comes over the wicket to Yadav. Yorker, on line. Yadav pushes forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

4.5 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and defends behind point on the off side for 1 run.

4.4 . Green comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Yadav goes back and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

4.2 4 And another! Short of a length, on line. Yadav moves onto the front foot and skies a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Yadav gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

3.6 . Good line and length. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

3.5 W OUT! Dubey gets the wicket! Good length from Dubey, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by Green on the leg side.

3.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Sharma gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance

3.3 6 SIX! Good length from Dubey, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot and ramps behind square on the on side for six runs.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Dubey. Sharma shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.1 . Good length from Dubey, pitching outside off once more. Sharma gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dhir gets forward and edges. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Dhir is given out.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dhir shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to defend

2.4 . Good length from Green, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.3 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! Back of a length from Green, on a good line. Rickelton rocks back and pulls shakily, and is spectacularly caught by MK Pandey

2.2 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and inside edges back behind square for one run.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

1.6 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Sharma pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sharma pushes forward and defends

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rickelton rocks back and cuts for one run. The ball is misfielded by MK Pandey.

1.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside off.

1.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives back behind point for a single run.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Sharma moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off again. Sharma goes back and defends

0.6 . Anukul Roy pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rickelton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

0.5 . Anukul Roy pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Rickelton pushes forward and finesses a wild leg glance

0.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Rickelton gets on the front foot and outside edges

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Rickelton goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.2 1 Back of a length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and leg glances for a single run.