Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 20.05.2026

T20Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
KKR

148

MI
MI

147

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Pandey Manishbatsman453360136.36
Powell Rovmanall rounder403042133.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bumrah Jaspritbowler402616.510
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammadbowler402516.2500

Latest Highlights

18.4
.

FOUR! Jacks pitches one up, on a good line. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

18.3
3

Pitching on a good line and length. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for three runs on the off side.

18.2
.

Good length from Jacks, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

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