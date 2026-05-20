Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 20.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pandey Manishbatsman
|45
|33
|6
|0
|136.36
|Powell Rovmanall rounder
|40
|30
|4
|2
|133.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bumrah Jaspritbowler
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.5
|1
|0
|Ghazanfar Allah Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
.
FOUR! Jacks pitches one up, on a good line. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.
18.3
3
Pitching on a good line and length. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for three runs on the off side.
18.2
.
Good length from Jacks, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke