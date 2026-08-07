Bishworjit Konthoujam

Bishworjit Konthoujam

bowler

Full name:Bishworjit Konthoujam
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

North East Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283027
Innings482927
Overs728.5222.586.2
Balls---
Maidens126240
Runs24231075616
Wickets853522
Avg28.530.7128
SR51.4438.223.54
Eco3.324.827.13
BB874
4w401
5w320
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283027
Innings46216
Not outs1694
Runs133656
Balls Faced23011716
Avg4.435.413
SR57.8255.5537.5
Fours1890
Fifties000
Sixies410
Highest18132
Hundreds000

Bishworjit Konthoujam Schedule & Results

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