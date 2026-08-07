Duleep Trophy
East Zone vs North East Zone
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR
bowler
|Full name:
|Bishworjit Konthoujam
|Nationality:
|India
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|30
|27
|Innings
|48
|29
|27
|Overs
|728.5
|222.5
|86.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|126
|24
|0
|Runs
|2423
|1075
|616
|Wickets
|85
|35
|22
|Avg
|28.5
|30.71
|28
|SR
|51.44
|38.2
|23.54
|Eco
|3.32
|4.82
|7.13
|BB
|8
|7
|4
|4w
|4
|0
|1
|5w
|3
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|30
|27
|Innings
|46
|21
|6
|Not outs
|16
|9
|4
|Runs
|133
|65
|6
|Balls Faced
|230
|117
|16
|Avg
|4.43
|5.41
|3
|SR
|57.82
|55.55
|37.5
|Fours
|18
|9
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|18
|13
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR