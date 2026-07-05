Dilpreet Singh Bajwa
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dilpreet Singh Bajwa
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|21
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|10.5
|10.5
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|42.85
|42.85
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0