Dilpreet Singh Bajwa

Dilpreet Singh Bajwa

all rounder

Full name:Dilpreet Singh Bajwa
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2121
Wickets11
Avg2121
SR1212
Eco10.510.5
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs33
Balls Faced77
Avg33
SR42.8542.85
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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