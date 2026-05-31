Squads The Blaze vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kelly Marie
batsman
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Knott Charli
all rounder
Windsor Emily
batsman
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Graham Heather
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Glen Abigail
batsman
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Turner Sophia
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Levick Katie
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Bench