Match details The Blaze vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

181

YOR
YOR

179

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Knott Charli, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Claridge Ella, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Phillips Charley
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Graham Heather, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly
BenchAli Hasan, Blackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Pollard Elicia, Rainey Hannah, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

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