Match details Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 25.05.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

162

BLA
BLA

163

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Carter Darcey, Lanning Meg, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Kaur Harmanpreet, Kesteven Tilly, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Sophie, Penna Madeline, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Knott Charli, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Beams Kristen, Claridge Ella, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet