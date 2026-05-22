Rhiannon Knowling-Davies

Rhiannon Knowling-Davies

bowler

Full name:Rhiannon Knowling-Davies

Teams

2026 Teams

Derbyshire Falcons Women

The Blaze Women

Rhiannon Knowling-Davies Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

One-Day Cup, League 2, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Graves, Teresa

Graves, Teresa

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine

Boyce, Georgie

Boyce, Georgie