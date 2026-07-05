Jotin Pheiroijam
bowler
|Full name:
|Jotin Pheiroijam
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|4
|Innings
|16
|4
|Overs
|246.3
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|65
|1
|Runs
|741
|195
|Wickets
|40
|4
|Avg
|18.52
|48.75
|SR
|36.97
|40.5
|Eco
|3
|7.22
|BB
|10
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|1
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|4
|Innings
|13
|4
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|300
|37
|Balls Faced
|591
|72
|Avg
|30
|9.25
|SR
|50.76
|51.38
|Fours
|46
|4
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|68
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0