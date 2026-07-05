Jotin Pheiroijam

Jotin Pheiroijam

bowler

Full name:Jotin Pheiroijam
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches84
Innings164
Overs246.327.0
Balls--
Maidens651
Runs741195
Wickets404
Avg18.5248.75
SR36.9740.5
Eco37.22
BB102
4w20
5w20
10w10

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches84
Innings134
Not outs30
Runs30037
Balls Faced59172
Avg309.25
SR50.7651.38
Fours464
Fifties20
Sixies10
Highest6813
Hundreds00

Another Players

Singh, Kangabam

Singh, Kangabam

Singha, L Kishan

Singha, L Kishan

Keishangbam, Langlonyamba Singh Meitan

Keishangbam, Langlonyamba Singh Meitan

Sedai, Nitesh

Sedai, Nitesh

Singh, Rajkumar

Singh, Rajkumar

Singh, Pukhrambam

Singh, Pukhrambam

Karim, Sultan

Karim, Sultan

Singh, Bikash

Singh, Bikash

Muhammed, Al Bashid

Muhammed, Al Bashid

Singh, Lamabam

Singh, Lamabam