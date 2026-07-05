Kaleem Sana Rehman

Kaleem Sana Rehman

bowler

Full name:Kaleem Sana Rehman
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches51342113
Innings51362113
Overs42.048.084.0150.548.0
Balls-----
Maidens5324123
Runs207297217627297
Wickets71873618
Avg29.5716.53117.4116.5
SR36167225.1316
Eco4.926.182.584.156.18
BB34354
4w01031
5w00020
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches51342113
Innings528182
Not outs30290
Runs403261513
Balls Faced64118222111
Avg201.54.3316.771.5
SR62.527.2731.768.3227.27
Fours20380
Fifties00000
Sixies20060
Highest16212382
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Singh, Bhupinder

Singh, Bhupinder

Walia, Udaybir

Walia, Udaybir

Hundal, Yuvraj Singh

Hundal, Yuvraj Singh

Pathan, Rayyan

Pathan, Rayyan

Singh, Ravinder Pal

Singh, Ravinder Pal

Sidhu, Gurpal Singh

Sidhu, Gurpal Singh

Khan, Arslan

Khan, Arslan

Khalid, Ammar

Khalid, Ammar

Matharu, Jatinderpal

Matharu, Jatinderpal

Siddiqui, Junaid

Siddiqui, Junaid