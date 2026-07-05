Kaleem Sana Rehman
bowler
|Full name:
|Kaleem Sana Rehman
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|13
|4
|21
|13
|Innings
|5
|13
|6
|21
|13
|Overs
|42.0
|48.0
|84.0
|150.5
|48.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|3
|24
|12
|3
|Runs
|207
|297
|217
|627
|297
|Wickets
|7
|18
|7
|36
|18
|Avg
|29.57
|16.5
|31
|17.41
|16.5
|SR
|36
|16
|72
|25.13
|16
|Eco
|4.92
|6.18
|2.58
|4.15
|6.18
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|13
|4
|21
|13
|Innings
|5
|2
|8
|18
|2
|Not outs
|3
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Runs
|40
|3
|26
|151
|3
|Balls Faced
|64
|11
|82
|221
|11
|Avg
|20
|1.5
|4.33
|16.77
|1.5
|SR
|62.5
|27.27
|31.7
|68.32
|27.27
|Fours
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Highest
|16
|2
|12
|38
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0