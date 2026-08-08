Match details Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 09.08.2026

T20

TIR
TIR
NEL
NEL

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad

PlayersA Esakkimuthu, Achyuth CV, Anovankar V, Dev Kumar Akshay, Ganesh S, K Shantanu, Kishore Sai, M Bharath, M Mathivannan, M Vishal, Mohamed Ali S, Natarajan Thangarasu, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Prasath S Mohan, R Silambarasan, Raheja Tushar, Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra, Sasidev Uthirasamy, Sathvik V P Amith, Wafar K
Benchno information yet

Nellai Royal Kings Squad

PlayersBala Yoghi Arun, Cherian B Emmanuel, Easwaran Rithik, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Harish NS, Karthik Arun, Khan Muhammed Adnan, Kumar M Uday, Kumar Risheek, Kumar Santhosh, Mukilesh U, Rathi Sachin, Rocky B, Rohan J, Rohit Ramalingam, Selvaganapathi S, SR Athish, V Yudheeshwaran, Yadav R Sonu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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