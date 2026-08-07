Duleep Trophy
North Zone vs West Zone
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES
bowler
|Full name:
|Sahil Lotra
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|5
|8
|Overs
|64.0
|55.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|2
|Runs
|199
|270
|Wickets
|4
|5
|Avg
|49.75
|54
|SR
|96
|66.8
|Eco
|3.1
|4.85
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|8
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|110
|79
|Balls Faced
|236
|89
|Avg
|13.75
|26.33
|SR
|46.61
|88.76
|Fours
|9
|11
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|66
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES