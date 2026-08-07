Sahil Lotra

Sahil Lotra

bowler

Full name:Sahil Lotra
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

North Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches48
Innings58
Overs64.055.4
Balls--
Maidens92
Runs199270
Wickets45
Avg49.7554
SR9666.8
Eco3.14.85
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches48
Innings84
Not outs01
Runs11079
Balls Faced23689
Avg13.7526.33
SR46.6188.76
Fours911
Fifties10
Sixies20
Highest6644
Hundreds00

Sahil Lotra Schedule & Results

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